Spanning three weeks in January and covering five states, pro-life advocates from around the Midwest will gather in multiple locations leading up to the March for Life Chicago. The “Moving the Movement” Tour will begin with a kick-off event in Madison on Saturday, Jan. 2. The Chicago march is an annual event that draws thousands from across the Midwest to celebrate all human life from conception through natural death. This year in Madison, March for Life Chicago is partnering with the Wisconsin Catholic Conference (WCC), Wisconsin Family Council, Wisconsin Right to Life, and Pro-Life Wisconsin, the same organizations that sponsored the March for Life Wisconsin in the past.

“We welcome this regional collaboration with March for Life Chicago,” said WCC Executive Director Kim Vercauteren. “Over 130,000 unborn children in the Midwest are aborted every year. Many mothers cross state lines to obtain abortions, so a series of regional rallies only makes sense. It is the hope of the Catholic Church in Wisconsin that the public rallies in Madison and elsewhere will show that there are thousands of people willing to help mothers, fathers, and children in need.”

The Madison rally is part of a tour that will span five states, stopping at seven separate locations. At each tour stop, speakers will address the affliction of abortion, which destroys unborn babies and harms their parents. Participants will also hear inspiring stories and a rallying cry to unite with their neighbors throughout the Midwest in actively defending life.

The rallies will welcome individuals, families, and groups to participate in a massive diaper drive to benefit local pregnancy resource centers. Across the Midwest, pro-lifers aim to donate 130,094 diapers – the average number of babies aborted each year in the Midwest.

The local tour stops will build up momentum that will culminate in the major event on Jan. 23, the March for Life Chicago. Careful attention will be paid at each event to ensure that pro-life voices are heard, local regulations are honored, and all participants are kept safe. For example, the Madison event begins with an afternoon car rally at the Alliant Energy Center parking lot.

Even though this year’s March for Life Wisconsin event will be earlier and a little different from past events, all are encouraged to take part in this special opportunity to make a stand for life in Wisconsin and the Midwest. Register at https://marchforlifechicago.org/tour to receive updates on logistics, safety protocols, location and time, speakers, and more in the coming weeks.