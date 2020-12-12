Last year, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down key pro-life laws, including the requirement that abortions be performed only by physicians. It is no secret that Planned Parenthood has recently turned to chemical, or medication, abortions, as they are cheaper and easier to perform. Under current law, chemical abortions must be administered by a physician. Planned Parenthood is seeking to allow nurses and other medical providers to administer chemical abortions.

On Dec. 7, Judge William Conley began hearing oral arguments for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc. et al v. Kaul, Joshua et al. Planned Parenthood executives, including the state’s medical director, Dr. Kathy King, and the state’s chief operating officer, Chris Williams, testified on behalf of the abortion giant.

Currently in Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood performs abortions at only four of its clinics in the state. If these laws are struck down, they would perform abortions in all 24 of their clinics and open at least two more clinics. During the trial, Planned Parenthood representatives also stated that if all the laws were successfully struck down, they would begin to provide aspiration (or Dilation and Evacuation “D&E”) abortions at clinics in Green Bay and La Crosse.

“We cannot overstate how significant this case is,” said Kristen Nupson, legislative director of Wisconsin Right to Life. “It has been heartbreaking and disappointing to watch today’s trial unfold. Thousands of human lives are at stake, and yet these Planned Parenthood executives shroud their intentions by making abortion seem like any other medical procedure. Abortion isn’t health care; it cannot be compared to a biopsy or a birth control procedure. Abortion, whether chemical or surgical, takes the life of a human being. The physician-only law exists to protect women. Why is Planned Parenthood fighting against the protection of women?”

The trial continued this week. It is unknown when a ruling can be expected.