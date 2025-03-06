It’s a question Catholics are often faced with from other: Why be Catholic?

Fr. Ken Geraci, C.P.M., of the Fathers of Mercy, will provide insight during a Lenten mission held on that topic at St. Frances Cabrini, West Bend. The mission will run from Monday, March 31, through Thursday, April 3.

Fr. Jacob Strand had the idea of choosing Fr. Geraci, who wrote book titled “Why Be Catholic?” to lead the parish mission after someone encouraged him to listen to a parish mission he led several years ago.

“It was powerful. I never forgot it. This is why he was on my mind when our parish staff talked about hosting a parish mission this year,” Fr. Strand said. “Fr. Geraci’s personal conversion story definitely adds credibility to his message.”

For most of his young adult life, Fr. Ken Geraci lived the life of the prodigal son. Raised in a typical 1980s Catholic family that only lived the externals of the faith, he left the Church and spent years focused on money, fitness and success.

Fr. Geraci was quite successful in business but made little room for God — but God did not give up on him. During this journey, God presented him with challenges that forced him to reconsider his beliefs and answer the question, “What is truth?”

Through years of struggle, study and questioning, Fr. Geraci found his way from agnosticism to non-denominational Christianity and, ultimately, back to the Catholic faith. He joined the Fathers of Mercy in 2006 and was ordained a priest in 2012. For two years, he served as an associate pastor of a medium-sized parish and currently serves as a missionary, webmaster and vocation director for the Fathers of Mercy.

Fr. Geraci deeply understands the personal and societal pressures that individuals face when wrestling with their faith. He has much experience with apologetics, having spoken to people from all stages of the journey — including those who love Christ as well as those who “hate coming to church.” Fr. Geraci also hosted the “Good Catholic” video series.

The parish mission is free and open to all, and though Fr. Strand said they are praying for a good turnout, it is not their primary objective.

“What is more important is that those who come bring hearts open to God’s grace, leading to an ever-deeper conversion to Christ,” he said.

Why be Catholic? Parish Mission

St. Frances Cabrini Parish

1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend

Monday, March 31 – “What did Jesus DO?”

5:30 p.m. confessions, 6:30 presentation, followed by benediction and confessions

Tuesday, April 1 – “Why do we do that as Catholics?”

5:30 p.m. confessions, 6:30 p.m. mission presentation, followed by benediction and confessions

Wednesday, April 2 – “Two Obstacles to Healing”

5:30 p.m. confessions, 6:30 p.m. mission presentation, followed by healing service, benediction and confessions

Thursday, April 3 – “How to Pray the Mass”

5:30 p.m. confessions, 6:30 p.m. Mass with a homily from Fr. Geraci, followed by a light reception in Mother Cabrini Hall