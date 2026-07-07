It is a season of waiting for my family. What we are waiting for is irrelevant. We are a waiting family, and some of us are handling it better than others. Being a founding member of this clan, one could reasonably assume I am one of the former — patiently waiting for God’s time to come to fruition, generously bestowing my waiting expertise on my children. After all, the Lord has had me in significant periods of waiting in the past. I’m a pro. Right?

Alas, that is not the case. I am in the latter crowd — the one that is struggling mightily with the wait. I know God’s time is not my own. He is patient. Better people than I have waited longer and for more important reasons. Abraham and Sarah waited decades for a child. Simeon waited at the temple to meet the baby Jesus. Elizabeth gave birth to John in her “advanced age.” Job waited for his suffering to end.

I know God’s timing is best. I’ve read the Bible. I pay attention at Mass. I experienced firsthand how waiting for him and his plan brings blessings. Yet, I still haven’t learned this lesson in my heart because here I am, waiting poorly again. I prayed a surrender novena twice. I begged God to help me be more detached. But I didn’t surrender and trust, I held on. Tom Petty wrote, “the waiting is the hardest part.” He’s not wrong.

I suspect few people enjoy waiting if songs and books are written about it. My daughter shared Mo Willems’ children’s book, “Waiting Is Not Easy!” and it brought surprising comfort to this grown-up. In the story, Piggie tells his friend Elephant that he has a surprise, but Elephant has to wait because it’s not here yet. I can’t say I’ve ever connected more with a storybook character than I did with Elephant. He groaned loudly and often, gave up waiting only to return, and became angry.

At one point he yelled, “We have wasted the whole day!” I won’t tell you the surprise because it’s, well, worth waiting for, but Elephant’s observation that he wasted the whole day stayed with me and surfaced a few days later as a lesson.

I cannot let waiting become wasting, and I have been very good at doing exactly that. I became so entrenched in the future, dreaming and perseverating, that I failed to appreciate the present. I wasn’t doing what I knew I should: be where my feet are. I worried constantly about my family’s situation.

Then I thought the wait was over — actually I knew and believed it was. I mentally moved on only to learn I was dead wrong. I spent anxious hours processing my anger and disappointment. I think I made my husband a little nervous, but good man that he is, he was okay. The surprise that the wait wasn’t over broke me, but in a good way. Somehow God’s grace slipped in. The grace I’d been praying for that I wasn’t letting in, found a crack. I thought I accepted I had no control, but grace helped me believe it. This situation is not mine to manage.

I’m still waiting, and it’s still kind of hard, but I’m just waiting. I’m no longer wasting. His grace is helping me be detached and at peace. I can appreciate where my feet are because I am blessed to have really good places for my feet to be and really good people standing there with me. My good husband is supportive, my daughter lent me a book, and a friend made heartbreak scones.

Will I groan again like Elephant? Likely. Hopefully it will be a short-lived groan. The Israelites groaned in the desert, and I suspect David did too as he waited to be king. They were human. They had faith in God’s plan though, and it turned out well.

I’m not sure what it says about me that it took a children’s book to help me see straight, but God really does work in mysterious ways.

Be At Peace — St. Francis de Sales

“Do not look forward in fear to the changes in life; rather, look to them with full hope that as they arise,

God, whose very own you are, will lead you safely through all things; and when you cannot stand it, God will carry you in His arms.

Do not fear what may happen tomorrow; the same understanding Father who cares for you today will take care of you then and every day.

He will either shield you from suffering or will give you unfailing strength to bear it. Be at peace, and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations.”