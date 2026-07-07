When people consider religious sisters and brothers, they often think of what these women and men have given up. Fewer people stop to consider what they have received — or how their faithful witness has enriched the Church for generations to come.

Much like the Parable of the Sower, in which Jesus frames the many ways that faith can be “scattered,” there is a quiet and faithful group of people sown throughout the 10-county area of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee whose lives are dedicated to saying yes to God in a special way. While the everyday person might see a religious sister or brother giving up the possibility of raising their own family, what they do not see is the generative love they are immersed in every day and the selflessness with which they give their lives to the betterment of our communities. They are like seeds sown, which bear fruit in due time.

Our archdiocese is home to at least 61 religious congregations, each contributing to the life of the Church in unique ways. Recently, I had the distinct pleasure of celebrating with jubilarians at a congregational jubilee for women and men religious at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. As I commented during the Mass, we were celebrating 6,855 years of religious life. Those years speak of countless acts of charity, hidden sacrifices, faithful prayer and lives poured out in service of Jesus Christ. What an extraordinary gift these women and men have been to the Church and to our faith communities.

I asked Sr. Diana De Bruin, OSF, our vicar for religious, to share more about the religious life.

Archbishop Grob: Do religious sisters and brothers really “give up” everything?

Sr. Diana: No, we still have relationships with family, friends and fellow workers, but we do give up having a husband or wife, children and grandchildren. We are open to the invitation, the call, to commit ourselves wholeheartedly to God as a priest, brother or sister through a specific religious congregation. This frees us to live more simply and be more available to move to various locations and meet the needs that God is calling us to with the gifts and talents we have.

Simply put, religious life is a single-hearted focus on God and being open to God’s plan for our life through the congregation we have joined. To make that a reality, we need to give ourselves daily to prayer. We need to be open to dwell in possibilities of what God would want for us and not just our own desires and dreams. We are in this dance of life, letting God take the lead, even when it turns out differently than we expect.

Archbishop Grob: Why would someone choose poverty, chastity and obedience?

Sr. Diana: Choosing poverty, chastity and obedience is the response you give to the invitation of God to enter religious life through a specific congregation. Taking a vow of poverty is a promise to live without extras and frees you from being possessed by possessions. Where a person might have extra earnings in a year and choose to spend them in a certain way, we don’t have that, as we are not in control of our own money. Anything extra goes to the congregation, to the good of the whole.

The vow of chastity is committing to live your life without a specific partner but attaching yourself to a congregation with a mission and charism that you resonate with.

The word obedience comes from a word that means listening. We are committing to be attentive to God’s plan for our lives through listening to God’s voice coming through our prayer, others, our experiences and the congregation we have joined.

Archbishop Grob: How does someone know if God is calling them?

Sr. Diana: Sometimes it comes subtly as a nudge or an urge, something from deep within drawing you to consider that way of life. Many times, it is persistent but not forced. It can also be more obvious that you are drawn to religious life through the witness of a specific person or congregation. As you are discerning, it would be good to talk to the people around you. Talk to a good friend, someone you trust. Talk to a priest, brother or sister and have them share their experience with you. Bring this desire to prayer and ask for God’s grace to help in clarifying this consideration.

Archbishop Grob: What do religious communities actually do all day?

Sr. Diana: Prayer anchors every day. From there, each community serves according to its charism — teaching, healthcare, caring for the poor, spiritual direction, parish ministry or countless other forms of service. We live at the intersection of what the world needs and how we can give of ourselves. We are free to respond in meaningful ways in our communities — it’s a gift! As communities, we ask where the greatest need is and then go there. Many institutions and organizations have been positively impacted by religious communities. St. Ann’s, the House of Peace, Franciscan Peace Makers — these are all examples of where religious sisters and brothers were able to get involved and create lasting change in our archdiocese.

Archbishop Grob: Why are religious communities still important today?

Sr. Diana: We live in a world that measures success differently from religious life. It is not just how much money we make, how much power we have, or the importance of our job. Our lives remind people that God’s goodness, mercy and love are for everyone, and in caring for all people, even those on the margins of society, we do our part to bring God’s goodness and love into the world. Wherever you encounter religious sisters and brothers, I hope you encounter that witness.

Archbishop Grob: As we celebrate our jubilarians, we give thanks for their witness. We celebrate the gift of vocation and God’s good love. We celebrate how God continues calling women and men to lives of generous service. May their example inspire us to consider the question Jesus asks in so many ways: “To whom will you give a cup of cold water?”