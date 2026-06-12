Prayer is a steady rhythm in Carol O’Keefe’s life and from that relationship with God she also loves the people around her.

Full name: Carol O’Keefe

Parish: St. Anthony on the Lake

Family: She has been married to her husband, Bill, for 63 years with three children and five grandchildren.

Education: 12 years of Catholic school and some varied college classes

Hometown and parish: St. Pius the 10th, Wauwatosa

Workplace and position: Now retired, previously worked at a grocery store and then at a small, family printing company

How does your Catholic faith inform your daily life?

One of the things that I always loved about the mass was the music. Now, at my age, I can’t sing anymore but I lip sync and tap my feet. Prayer is a constant in my life. I say prayers when I can’t sleep at night, when I’m working in my home. At 3:00 I go into my room where I have my prayer chair. Most of my family and friends try not to call me for that hour between 3 and 4. The Divine Mercy Chaplet is my special devotion.

Tell me about your experience of Parish life.

I became very involved at St. Anthony’s because I went to Mass most days. I would set up the altar for the priest and was a Eucharistic minister, then I asked to be an altar server. I joined the Parish Council and then joined the Communication and Stewardship committee. While in that group, I became an ambassador. When people expressed interest in becoming a member of our parish, I would call them and set up an appointment to meet them at the Church to give them a tour and answer their questions.

What is something that inspires you?

People that love God and want to share that love. Love of God can be very contagious and it needs to be shared; which is what Jesus commanded us to do. As Jesus said in John, “I can do nothing on my own.” We can do nothing on our own but only what God gives us the will and strength to do.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always treat everyone with kindness and dignity. If God loves them, I must love them as well.

If you could recommend everyone reading adopt one daily practice, what would it be?

Pray, pray, pray often. Just talking to God is a wonderful way to pray. Tell him what you need help with, what is bothering you, your needs and pray for those that need help. Just sitting in silence is a prayer and listening for God’s words of wisdom.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Bill and I raising our children in our faith tradition and seeing them become wonderful adults. God certainly was with us in that.

What is a skill you would like to get better at?

Cooking and relaxing

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

How many times I changed my mind on what I wanted to be when I “grew up”. At one time I wanted to work as a flight attendant. Then it was to be a writer because I loved reading so much and then an attorney because I loved books about the law.

What’s a place you’ve been to that was particularly impactful and why? Tell us about your experience there.

We went on a pilgrimage with our pastor to Lourdes and Fatima. I went into the baths in Lourdes which was an amazing experience. We had Mass every day in some great churches and walked part of the Camino de Santiago trail and then had Mass in the Church. On another pilgrimage with our parish, we went to Barcelona and were able to go into La Sagrada Familia. Antonio Gaudi’s iconic unfinished Catholic Church masterpiece. Amazing!

If you had an unlimited travel budget, where is the first place you would go?

Two places – Rome and Ireland.

Favorite movie?

The Sound of Music

Favorite book?

This is a hard one. As soon as I pick one, another one replaces it. Several are Harry’s Tree and The Extraordinary life of Sam Hell.

What book are you currently reading?

Theo of Golden by Allen Levi. A friend of my daughter lent it to me and made a bookmark for me. It said, “we love because He first loved us” – so special!

Who are your favorite saints?

St. Padre Pio, St. Teresa the Little Flower and St. Faustina

Who is a person you admire? Tell me about them.

My husband Bill. About three months ago I became seriously challenged with respiratory issues. He became my caretaker and is willing and loving about it always. Since I can no longer drive, Bill takes me wherever I need to go. May God continue to bless him always. This is where God wants me right now and is the way it will be and I’m ok with his plan.