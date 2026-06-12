Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Clement Manor is a faith-based senior living community in Greenfield. Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines recently blessed the chapel at Clement Manor after its designation as a pilgrimage site for the St. Francis of Assisi Jubilee Year. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the chapel welcomes pilgrims seeking prayer and reflection, with prayer cards available for visitors. Mass is celebrated Wednesdays through Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and Saturdays at 4 p.m. (Submitted photo)