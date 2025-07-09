15TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Deuteronomy 30:10-14

Colossians 1:15-20

Luke 10:25-37

As I reflect on the Gospel of the Good Samaritan, it brings at least three emotions within me: remorse, gratitude and energy.

In the Gospel, we see how Jesus is speaking with a scholar of the law who is trying to challenge Jesus on his knowledge of the law. This scholar asks Jesus one of the most important questions we could or should ask: “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” As Jesus often did with those who wanted to catch Jesus saying something “wrong,” Jesus returned the question to the scholar: “What is written in the law? How do you read it?” He said in reply, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your being, with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” Jesus replied to him, “You have answered correctly; do this and you will live.” Because the scholar wanted to test Jesus, he continued to ask Jesus another fundamental question: “And who is my neighbor?” And here is when Jesus shares the remarkable parable of the Good Samaritan.

In this parable, Jesus shows us that knowing the law is not enough; believing ought to be lived out in our daily actions. In the parable, the priest and the Levite knew the law very well. Still, they broke the law because instead of helping the man who needed them, they “passed by on the opposite side.” Here is where I feel remorse or guilt, thinking about all those times I had the opportunity to help someone and chickened out. Those times when I didn’t help someone carry something heavy, when I ignored someone asking for a coin or food, when I ignored someone who was in distress and I didn’t offer a compassionate ear, when I knew someone who had been heartbroken and I didn’t reach out, and many other situations when I didn’t love my neighbor. Lord, have mercy on me, a sinner.

Then, in the parable, Jesus tells us about the Samaritan, a foreigner who, in the eyes of the scholar, was not faithful to the law but was the one who “was moved with compassion” and “treated him with mercy.” Here, I feel immense gratitude to those who have shown compassion toward me. I have so many stories to tell you about people helping me that I could probably write a book about many Good Samaritans. However, let me share a story that happened to me a few years ago. I was at the Atlanta airport, traveling all day, and all the delays and connections worked out that day, so I jumped from plane to plane before my last connection from Atlanta to Chicago. It was after 11 p.m. I hadn’t eaten anything all day, and I came to the only open restaurant. However, when I reached the counter, they told me that they were closed. I started walking away when a Mexican family of three called out, “Padre.” I turned, and at first I thought, “I am hungry, I don’t want to talk to you, please let me go and find a vending machine or something to eat,” but I put a smile on my face and approached their table. They greeted me, and the mom said, “We noticed you came to the counter but couldn’t buy anything. They told us that we were lucky to be the last clients of the day.” She and her husband said, “We are blessed, not lucky.” Then she continued, “Probably you are very hungry, please accept this burger.” They didn’t accept my refusal. They insisted, and it was one of the best burgers I have ever eaten, not only because I was really hungry but also because I had the chance to meet a beautiful family who practices what they believe.

At the end of the Gospel, Jesus tells the scholar, “Go and do likewise.” Here is where we need to have a renewed commitment, the energy of God’s grace, not to ignore, not to be blind, not to be afraid, not to chicken out of the need of our neighbor. If you are questioning where to start, here is the list of the works of mercy:

Corporal Works of Mercy:

1. Feed the hungry

2. Give drink to the thirsty

3. Clothe the naked

4. Shelter the homeless

5. Visit the imprisoned

6. Care for the sick

7. Bury the dead

Spiritual Works of Mercy:

1. Instruct the ignorant

2. Counsel the doubtful

3. Admonish the sinner

4. Bear wrongs patiently

5. Forgive willingly

6. Comfort the afflicted

7. Pray for the living and the dead

“Go and do likewise,” Jesus said.

Love God. Love Others. Make Disciples!