At the stroke of midnight July 1, parishioners of the Catholic Community of Waukesha were gathered before the Body of Christ in the Adoration Chapel at St. John Neumann. The chapel bells rang out, marking a powerful and prayerful transition: The Catholic Community of Waukesha had officially become Corpus Christi Parish.

Parishioners of the former St. John Neumann, St. Mary’s, St. Joseph and St. William parishes followed a procession into the church. Then parish priests — Fr. Matthew Widder, Fr. Jorge Perez and Fr. Dominic Lazzaroni — offered a solemn prayer and consecration, dedicating the new parish name and identity to the glory of God.

Archbishop Emeritus Jerome E. Listecki selected the Corpus Christi Parish name last year from three options recommended by a Catholic Communities of Waukesha subcommittee.

In a related change, the Waukesha Catholic School System is now Corpus Christi Parish School.