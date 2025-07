Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob received his pallium — a white woolen vestment symbolizing pastoral authority and service to the people of God — from Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, June 29. Archbishop Grob was among 48 new metropolitan archbishops, including eight from the United States, to receive their pallium from the pope at a Mass on the Solemnity of Ss. Peter and Paul in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on June 29. (CNS photos/Lola Gomez)