Outreach Coordinator — Our Lady of the Lakes Parish
Our Lady of the Lakes Parish is seeking an Outreach Coordinator to lead evangelization and outreach efforts that help revitalize and grow the parish community.
Responsibilities include coordinating parish events, maintaining the parish website, managing social media and the parish newsletter, and supporting ministries such as the cluster school, Faith Formation program, Mission Trip, and Vacation Bible School. The coordinator will creatively engage parishioners of all ages, assessing their needs and helping them grow in their faith journey.
We are looking for a creative, organized, and faith-filled individual who enjoys building community and connecting people with parish life.
For a complete job description, call the Parish Office at 920-994-4380. Applicants should forward their resume and cover letter to Deb Hamm at dhamm@dsoll.org by May 1, 2026.
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