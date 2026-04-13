St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Wauwatosa is hiring a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. The position is responsible for general maintenance, repairs and custodial work, including electrical, plumbing, boilers/HVAC, buildings, and green space. The position supervises other maintenance staff, custodial staff and contractors. For a complete job description, contact Celeste Stick at 414-258-8821. Applicants should forward their resume and cover letter to Celeste Stick at cstick@stjudetheapostle.net.
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