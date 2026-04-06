Parishioner and podcast host Patty Kujawa is deepening her faith through daily prayer, storytelling and preparation for a 500-mile pilgrimage on the Camino de Santiago, finding in each both challenge and joy.

Patty and her husband, Joe, have three kids: Kate, Jack and Ben.

Patty grew up in Connecticut.

She got her undergraduate degree in English and political science from St. Lawrence University and a graduate degree from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.

She is the host of a podcast called “Strength Training for the Soul.”

What is bringing you joy right now? I am training for the Camino de Santiago. I’m doing the Frances route (so, yes, 500 miles). Everything about this preparation — from the long walks to the indoor strength training to my Spanish lessons — is really teaching me a lot about myself.

What do you do in your free time? Right now, it’s all about training! But normally, I like to read and play tennis. My husband, Joe, and I like to travel, and I love spending time with my adult kids.

Tell me about your podcast. My podcast is called “Strength Training for the Soul.” It’s about the connection between the discipline we use to strengthen our bodies and the discipline it takes to grow in faith. It struck me how many people (including me) are pretty disciplined when it comes to staying in physical shape, but we don’t have the same attitude about our spiritual health. I’m hoping my podcast can give listeners tips and tools to help strengthen their relationship with Christ.

Some episodes are conversations with people living their faith in real, practical ways and others are short reflections where I connect everyday experiences: training for a pilgrimage, a difficult hike or something that I can’t stop thinking about. It’s really for anyone who wants to take their faith seriously but also live it in the middle of ordinary life.

How does your Catholic faith inform how you live?

Daily prayer is the biggest way my Catholic faith shapes how I live. A dear friend of mine, Leo, once told me he starts every morning at his kitchen table by asking, “So God, what are we going to talk about today?” I loved that question so much that I adopted it.

My version usually involves a cup of coffee and a cozy chair that looks out into my backyard. I read the daily Gospel, look at a reflection and then ask that same question. Some days something really lands and I get a clear insight. Other days, I just sit there in silence. But I’ve learned both are helpful. That time helps me pay attention to what God might be doing in the day ahead.

What is a faith practice that is meaningful to you? One thing that’s meaningful to me is giving back. One way I do that is through my podcast. God has placed remarkable people in my path to interview, and it often feels like they show up at just the right time for the conversation I need to have.

For me, faith isn’t just something you think about — it’s something you try to live out. Sharing those conversations and the wisdom of the people I meet is one small way I try to do that.

What advice do you have for people who want to grow closer to our Lord? I usually tell people to focus on what I call the big three: daily prayer, reading Scripture and participating in the sacraments. Faith grows the same way physical or mental strength does — through consistent practice.

Give God a few minutes of real conversation each day. Spend time with the Gospel and notice what catches your attention. Stay connected to Mass and Reconciliation. Over time, those simple habits start to shape how you see things. You begin to notice where God is at work in ways you might have missed before.

What is something that brings you hope? One thing giving me a lot of hope right now is young people. Last year, I did a podcast series talking with Gen Z Catholics about why they’re coming back to the Church, and I was struck by how thoughtful and mature they were in their faith.

My husband and I saw that same thing in Rome last Easter. We were at the Easter Vigil at St. Peter’s — which, by the way, is a long commitment: three hours of Mass and another couple of hours waiting to get in. But the place was full of young people. At one point, Pope Francis was wheeled into the basilica to pray and these college-aged kids jumped up on their chairs shouting ‘Papa! Papa!’

Seeing that kind of joy and enthusiasm for the faith from young people was incredibly hopeful.

Why do you love being Catholic? One of the things I love most about being Catholic is the Communion of Saints. I feel like I’ve gotten to know some of the saints — not just as historical figures but as real companions in faith. I rely on them. I ask for their help. I pay attention to how their lives challenge and encourage my own.At the same time, God has put so many remarkable people in my path here on earth. I’ve learned from them, leaned on them and been shaped by their witness. Catholicism reminds me that faith isn’t something we live out alone. It’s a life that’s shared across generations, both here and in heaven.

I also love that the Catholic faith asks something of us. It calls us to grow, to persevere and to keep showing up — even when things are hard. For me, it gives shape and purpose to the way I try to live my life.