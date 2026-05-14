MAINTENANCE WORKER

St. Mary Parish School in Menomonee Falls seeks a full-time maintenance and custodial staff member to support a clean, safe and welcoming environment. Duties include cleaning, light repairs and event support. If you’re dependable and detail-oriented, email galligant@stam.church for details.

Phone: 262-251-1050

Email: galligant@stam.church

Website: stmaryparishschool.org