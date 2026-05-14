MAINTENANCE WORKER

St. Mary Parish School in Menomonee Falls seeks a full-time maintenance and custodial staff member to support a clean, safe and welcoming environment. Duties include cleaning, light repairs and event support. If you’re dependable and detail-oriented, email galligant@stam.church for details.
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