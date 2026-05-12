Divine Savior Holy Angels High School broke ground May 6 on new athletic facilities as part of the second phase of its “Forward in Faith” capital campaign, a long-term effort focused on campus improvements, student programs and academic excellence.

The Milwaukee Catholic high school for young women plans to add a turf softball field and a multi-sport field on its campus at 4257 N. 100th St. The project also includes a concession stand, ticket booth, expanded parking and additional campus safety improvements. School leaders expect the fields to be ready for the 2026-27 school year.

“The groundbreaking marks a commitment to excellence and creating spaces for our girls to compete,” said DSHA Athletic Director Kevin Roethe. “This investment ensures our student-athletes have the facilities to match their level of performance and achievement.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, DSHA President Katie Brown Konieczny said the project represents a commitment to future generations of students and student-athletes. Athletic Director Kevin Roethe noted that about 65% of DSHA students participate in sports and said the new facilities will provide athletes with resources that match the school’s high level of achievement.

According to school officials, the campaign’s first phase included HVAC upgrades, scholarship support and parking improvements. A future third phase will focus on academic renovations, including expanded STEM labs, updated classrooms, media center improvements and ADA accessibility upgrades.