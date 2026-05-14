FACILITIES MANAGER

St. Monica Parish & School in Whitefish Bay is currently seeking a qualified and dedicated Facilities Manager to oversee the maintenance and daily operations of our facilities and grounds. This full-time position plays a vital role in ensuring a safe, functional, and well-maintained environment for our parish and school community. This is more than a maintenance role — it is an opportunity to play a key part in supporting the daily life and mission of our parish and school community.
For full details on the position, please visit: www.st-monica.org/careers.

Phone: 414-332-1576

Website: www.st-monica.org/careers