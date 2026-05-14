St. Monica Parish & School in Whitefish Bay is currently seeking a qualified and dedicated Facilities Manager to oversee the maintenance and daily operations of our facilities and grounds. This full-time position plays a vital role in ensuring a safe, functional, and well-maintained environment for our parish and school community. This is more than a maintenance role — it is an opportunity to play a key part in supporting the daily life and mission of our parish and school community.
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