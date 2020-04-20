Transitional Deacon Ordination to be Private Event

KAREN MAHONEY

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

In just a few weeks, families, parishioners and clergy across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the country have had to adjust to distance learning, telework and livestreamed liturgies — and the diocesan seminarians are no exception. Amid seminary closures, quarantines and online classes, the young men studying for the priesthood are finding changes in their studies, courses and upcoming ordinations.

Normally a packed event, this year’s ordination for the transitional deacons will be a small affair, due to Goc. Tony Evers’ sheltering mandates, said Lisa Brielmaier, director of seminary advancement.

“Three men will be ordained transitional deacons,” she said. “The ordination will take place at 10:30 a.m. on April 25. Bishop (Jeffrey) Haines is the ordaining prelate.”

The men who will be ordained transitional deacons are Michael Lawinger, a member of St. Anthony Parish in Menomonee Falls; Michael Malucha, member of St. Charles, Hartland; and Timothy Schumaker, a member of the Basilica of St. Josaphat, Milwaukee.

A small group of family members will be allowed to attend the Saturday morning ordination at Saint Francis de Sales Seminary’s Christ the King Chapel. Seminary officials hope to livestream the ceremony for all who are interested.

“It will be a very limited, private ordination at the seminary, and we are working hard to get the livestream going for the event, she said. “We won’t really know the particulars until the event happens, but a link is available for those interested in watching it, https://www.youtube.com/user/thinkpriest/live .”