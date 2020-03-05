Marquette Student Receives National Award for Work with Hunger Task Force

Abigail Favela, a senior in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, was one of seven recipients of the National Breakfast Hero award presented by No Kid Hungry, a national anti-hunger campaign.

The Breakfast Hero award celebrates individuals who are using their voices to build awareness, enacting smart policy, raising critical funds, and implementing breakfast after the bell programs in schools to ensure millions of kids start each school day with breakfast.

Favela is a No Kid Hungry youth ambassador working with Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee. Her outreach efforts for this year’s Wisconsin School Breakfast Challenge helped to boost enrollment by more than 200 percent, with nearly 200 schools now signed up to see who can reach the most students with breakfast. Her work doesn’t stop there, as she recently put out a one-pager on culturally appropriate school meals and published an article on equity in Hunger Task Force’s 2020 School Meals Report Card.

“Abby is a passionate young leader who has already begun to distinguish herself as a powerful advocate working to end child hunger,” said Maureen Fitzgerald, director of advocacy for Hunger Task Force. “We’re thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved national recognition and can’t wait to see where her career takes her.”

Favela is a senior majoring in social welfare and justice and Spanish for the health professions with a minor in Latinx studies. A student in the Education Opportunity Program, she is a resident assistant for Nuestro Hogar, a living learning community which creates a safe space for Latinx students. She also founded Paso a Paso, a Latin dance group at Marquette which teaches students about Latin American culture through various forms of dance.

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. After 25 years of successfully investing in local nonprofits and helping find the best approaches to eradicating poverty and hunger, Share Our Strength launched No Kid Hungry in 2010.

Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s only free and local food bank. The organization works to prevent hunger and malnutrition by providing food to people in need today and by promoting social policies to achieve a hunger free community tomorrow.