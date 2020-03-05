Former Deloitte Executive Named Interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration

Tim Hanley, a former senior partner at Deloitte, has been named the interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University, Provost Kimo Ah Yun has announced. Hanley, who has served as the College of Business Administration’s first executive-in-residence since last October, will lead the college on an interim basis after former Keyes Dean Dr. Joe Daniels died tragically last month. The appointment is effective March 9.

A 1978 Marquette Business alumnus, Hanley was named the College of Business Administration’s 2012 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, and he served as a long-time member of the college’s Dean’s Council. He is a member of the university’s President’s Advisory Council and Campaign Executive Committee.

Formerly, Hanley led Deloitte’s Global Consumer and Industrial Products industry, and also had a variety of other leadership roles during his career.

“Tim brings a wealth of business leadership experience to the college, and as an engaged alumnus who has worked closely with past deans and faculty members to advance the strategic direction of the college, he is the ideal fit to help the business school continue its momentum,” Provost Ah Yun said. “Tim will be instrumental in working closely with University Advancement to help raise funds for the new home for the college and innovation leadership programs.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to continue Joe Daniels’ great work toward reimagining business education at Marquette University, including building a new home for the College of Business Administration,” Hanley said. “I look forward to working closely with the faculty and university fundraisers to get us the rest of the way toward our goal. I am confident that the college’s alumni, friends and partners will be inspired to make Joe’s vision a reality.”

President Michael R. Lovell in a January address to campus announced that the university will construct a new home for the College of Business Administration and innovation leadership programs at the corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The university has already raised nearly $50 million toward the $70-million building, which is being funded primarily through generous philanthropic support from alumni, parents and friends. Broad-based fundraising for this project will continue, with the desire to break ground in fall 2021.

Marquette’s newest academic building will anchor the west gateway to the heart of campus, bringing together world-class faculty, students and industry leaders to build a talent pipeline for the region’s business community and advance economic development.

A seasoned global executive, with extensive experience consulting with manufacturers regarding digital transformation, organizational strategy development and execution, acquisitions, and market development, Hanley recently led Deloitte’s Global Consumer and Industrial Products industry practice and helped grow the practice to be the largest at Deloitte with more than $14 billion of revenue.

A frequent speaker at many international venues, Hanley is sought after for his insights on leading issues and opportunities for manufacturers and distributors today. He is consulted often on the topic of digital transformation and its implications across the manufacturing industry.

Hanley was most recently a senior partner with Deloitte. In addition to his Global Industry leadership role, Hanley has also served as both a lead client service partner and advisory partner for several of the firm’s most significant global clients. In his Global Industry leadership role, he was responsible for overall oversight of the global industry practice, including strategy, growth, as well as both talent and solution development.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree from the College of Business Administration in 1978, Hanley began his career at Arthur Andersen and served as an audit partner on many of the largest manufacturers in Wisconsin.

Hanley served as an active board member of the National Association of Manufacturers from 2008-17, and he has also been engaged as an adviser to the owners of several privately held companies in the consumer products, retail and distribution industries. He also continues to be active on the boards of several nonprofit organizations in the Milwaukee area, including Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.