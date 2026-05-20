Holy Family parishioner Sabina Carter finds hope in the sacraments, prayer and the growing number of Catholics returning to the Church.

She was born and raised in Fond du Lac, where she still lives with her husband, Brian.

She serves as the director of Christian formation at Holy Family in Fond du Lac, where she is also a parishioner.

A Bible quote she loves is: “I can do all things in him who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)

Tell us about your family.

I am the sixth and youngest child of Dick and Mary Jo Grebe. Although my mom passed away over 20 years ago, we were blessed to celebrate my dad’s 90th birthday in April. Brian and I will celebrate 33 years of marriage this month. We have two adult children. Our daughter, Kelsey, and her husband, Luke, have a son; and our son, Kincaid, lives and works in the Milwaukee area. We enjoy traveling, celebrating holidays together and gathering for family meals.

Did you attend Catholic schools?

My Catholic education began at St. Joseph School, followed by St. Mary, before attending St. Mary’s Springs High School, all in Fond du Lac. Currently, the fifth generation of Grebes are enrolled in the city’s Catholic education system!

What is bringing you joy right now?

Our grandson is a source of great joy for Brian and me. We are blessed to spend time with him often. We love seeing our daughter and son-in-law raise him in the faith. There is something to be said for being a grandparent.

What Catholic book do you recommend others read?

I thoroughly enjoyed reading “The Blessed Eucharist: Our Greatest Treasure,” a book written in the 19th century by Fr. Michael Müller, C.Ss.R. Even though it was written in the 1800s, its insights about the Real Presence of Christ in adoration and at Mass pertains to us today. Fr. Müller gave many examples (without the use of the internet to find them) of how the saints honored the Blessed Sacrament throughout their lives.

Tell us why you love being Catholic.

Wow! What a thought provoking question. I love being Catholic because I know that I can receive the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, when I am in a state of grace, at Mass. If I am not in a state of grace, I know that I can receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation to forgive my sins when I have fallen. I am thankful for the teachings of the Church, that guides me closer to our Lord and Savior, even though the teachings can be challenging within the secular world.

How does your Catholic faith inform how you live?

My Catholic faith informs each aspect of how I live. From the time I was baptized, the importance of the Catholic faith has been woven throughout my life. From attending Catholic schools as a child, to teaching in Catholic schools, and now working at the parish, I try to live out Catholic teachings in both my personal and professional life.

What is a faith practice that is meaningful to you?

For the past seven years, I have had a holy hour each week in which I pray for one of our priest team members, through the Seven Sisters Apostolate. The Seven Sisters Apostolate is “a call to strengthen the Church by ensuring that a holy hour is prayed each day of the week for the sole intention of a specific priest or bishop — a ‘holy wasting’ (cf. Mt 26:10) or lavishing of prayer for his deeper conformity to Christ.” [For more information, see sevensistersapostolate.org/ .]

What are some things that bring you hope?

Seeing the number of people entering or coming back to the Church is one source of hope. Another way I have been inspired is by the number of Catholics I’ve seen going to confession through my role in organizing confessions at the Women of Christ Conference and during 12 Hours of Reconciliation at our church; it gives me a lot of hope for the future of the Church as people come for the sacraments.

What do you do on your day off/in your free time?

Every Wednesday night, for the last 20 years, our extended family gets together to enjoy food, adult beverages and “smart talk.” We have gathered in a variety of places: Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, Bonita Springs, Eagle River and even at Holy Family Church, to enjoy what we lovingly call, “Boys Night.”

When the weather is favorable, I enjoy cleaning neglected gravestones at a local cemetery. One day while cleaning, I discovered the gravestone of my great-great-great-grandmother! While I’m there, I also spend time praying for the living and the dead, especially the souls in purgatory.

In recent years, Brian and I have grown to love traveling and have enjoyed visiting various sites.

What podcasts do you listen to?

“Abiding Together” with Sr. Miriam James Heidland, Heather Kym, and Michelle Benzinger

“Bible in a Year” (plus 270 days to actually finish it!) with Fr. Mike Schmitz

“Catechism in a Year” with Fr. Mike Schmitz

“Rosary in a Year” with Fr. Mark Mary Ames

I’ve found that praying daily really makes a difference, and “Bible in a Year,” “Catechism in a Year,” and “Rosary in a Year” have helped me