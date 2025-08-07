BYBBY JAY MACK, PRESIDENT AND CEO, TOWN BANK, N.A.

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

Town Bank’s deep roots serve all Wisconsin communities. Our bank managers recognize that businesses and their entrepreneurial spirits are cornerstones of our economy and provide the positive impact our communities need to thrive. Business banking relationships matter, and our banking model is built for resiliency and to expertly serve middle-market businesses throughout the state.

How was the company started?

Town Bank opened its first location in a house in Delafield, Wisconsin, in 1998 and was built to serve the needs of the local communities and businesses that make up southeastern Wisconsin. In other words, we were built in this area, for this area.

How has the company evolved since its inception?

Since its inception, Town Bank has grown to more than $4 billion in assets with more than 25 retail branches throughout southeastern Wisconsin along with a commercial banking office in Appleton.

In 2004, Town Bank joined Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company with $64.9 billion in assets. This provided us with the capabilities to offer a wide range of services and product options to meet your needs, including traditional and commercial banking services, and so much more.

In 2018, Town Bank decided to open a downtown Milwaukee commercial banking office location, along with four downtown branches. This move helped expand our presence into the Milwaukee market and helped address the growing needs of middle-market businesses, commercial real estate developers and large corporations, and serve such firms in the Racine, Kenosha and Madison markets.

Currently, our locations span from Lake Michigan to Lake Geneva to Lake Mendota. Most recently in the winter of 2025, Town Bank opened new branches in Mequon and on Capitol Drive in Milwaukee, where we look forward to being involved in the local community. As we continue in the year, we look forward to continued growth to better serve our customers and communities that support them.

How has your industry changed?

Bank takeovers and mergers are playing a large role in the evolution of the banking industry. Other banks are consolidating and merging with other institutions or closing branch locations. As out-of-town and out-of-state institutions take control, decision-making is taken away from the local community, but not at Town Bank.

Our team consistently commits to the local communities and businesses they serve. Decisions are made locally for the local community.

To what do you attribute the company’s success and longevity?

We’re “Wisconsin’s Bank®,” and our decision to focus on southeastern Wisconsin, its residents and the businesses that operate here is one we’re most proud of. We believe it’s our responsibility to do our part and invest in our local economy by supporting the businesses, organizations and charities that continue to build our home state. In addition to providing the best financial solutions for businesses, we also focus on giving back and building strong partnerships in all the communities we serve.

To learn more about Town Bank’s services and locations, visit townbank.us.