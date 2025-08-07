Jim Schuett, who has decades of experience in the funeral and cemetery professions, is the outreach manager with Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Service (CFCS) Milwaukee, working with parishes, schools and groups to foster a greater understanding of what the Church offers its faithful through the Rite of Christian Funerals. (Submitted photo)

There’s a crisis in our midst. It is an increasing lack of understanding of the Catholic view of death and the significance of having a Christian burial, which is common in the nationwide trend of fewer people requesting religious burials for themselves or their loved ones.

But they are missing out on the grace and consolation our faith offers in times of loss and mourning. Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Service (CFCS) Milwaukee hired Jim Schutte as outreach manager to work with parishes, schools and groups to foster a greater understanding of what the Church offers its faithful through the Rite of Christian Funerals.

Schutte admits that it was destiny that led him to a career in mortuary science and burials, as he began washing hearses for his local funeral home while in high school. After graduation, he entered mortuary school and earned his funeral director license in 1989, working for five different funeral homes. He worked for 25 years on the funeral side and 11 years on the cemetery side, with his last position at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

His new position is an extension of the parishes in the archdiocese and the eight archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries. These cemeteries include: All Saints, Pleasant Prairie; Calvary, Holy Cross, Holy Trinity, Mount Olivet, and St. Adalbert in Milwaukee; Resurrection, Mequon; and St. Joseph, Waukesha.

“My job is to help the priest walk with the families and educate them on Christian burial and the importance of preplanning to provide peace of mind,” he said. “Right now, I am focusing on meeting and making phone calls with pastors and parish administrators. I have a 30- to 45-minute program surrounding what cemeteries have to offer, including teachings for parishioners, and will set up presentations after Masses.”

As director of cemeteries for the archdiocese, Mary Thiel stated that the teaching aspect of Schutte’s job is crucial for informing Catholics about what the Church allows or disallows for Catholic burials and funerals.

“For example, some families don’t know that the Catholic Church accepts cremation. Some people are unaware that they should not keep urns at home. All should be buried on sacred ground,” said Thiel. “We hope Jim’s position will bridge that gap. He can set up an appointment with the pastor, explain how cemeteries can help him with his parishioners, take care of their families and review our mission program.”

Another misconception is that many believe they must visit the funeral home first, but you can visit your preferred Catholic cemetery and proceed from there.

“In addition to educating parishioners, we want to educate the parish staff, clergy, deacons and teachers, as funeral planning is part of the archdiocesan employee benefit program,” said Thiel. “Jim will also meet with parish staff, so when they answer the phone from an upset family, they will have something in front of them regarding where to direct the family, rather than having to be transferred to another person. The staff will be available to answer questions right away.”

Because Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Service is committed to helping individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their family situation or financial status, it offers various mission programs to those who are in need. Programs such as the Mother Teresa Program enable the destitute in the Milwaukee archdiocese to receive free sacred and dignified cemetery services.

“Our All-Souls Program offers a dignified committal in our All-Souls Remembrance Crypt of the cremated remains of anyone, of any faith, at any of our cemeteries,” said Thiel. “This is available at no charge and ensures that cremated remains do not remain on shelves at home or end up forgotten or scattered, following the Order of Christian Funerals, and will be permanently interred within the consecrated grounds of the Catholic cemetery; or the family can move them to a separate niche or grave later, if that is what they would like.”

Another benefit of Catholic cemeteries is the honor and dignity they offer to those who have miscarried a baby.

“Anyone who has lost a baby under 20 weeks’ gestation, either at home or in a hospital, can bring the baby to the cemetery and will provide a free burial as well as spiritual direction with a cemetery chaplain,” said Thiel. “We will have a prayer service and final committal service for the baby, and the parents can be part of that.”

While talking about funerals and burial is not an easy subject, Schutte is adept at putting individuals at ease.

“Initially, at the start, we are all in the same boat. No one has done this before. No one is a pro. It is confusing, but we are here to take away the confusion, listen to the person’s needs and wishes, and help them successfully preplan what they want for their family,” said Schutte. “I just help put the puzzle together. If you have 1,000 pieces, you don’t just start putting them together; you have a plan to do this and make the decisions easier.”