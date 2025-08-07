The Sisters of the Divine Savior are pleased to announce Reine Assana as the 2025 Woman of Faith, a recognition honoring those who embody unwavering faith, dedication and service to their communities. Assana’s remarkable journey reflects these qualities.

Born in Ziguinchor, Senegal, Assana’s childhood experiences fueled her commitment to faith and community service. Witnessing neighbors worship outdoors due to a lack of a church on land donated by her parents ignited her passion to complete the church project. Growing up as one of 16 children, Assana was influenced by her parents’ commitment to serve others without formal theological training.

To further her education, Assana moved to the United States and earned a master’s degree in communication from Marquette University, followed by a master’s in theological studies from Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in 2020. Equipped with this knowledge, she has dedicated herself to her community more deeply.

In her role as public relations assistant for the National Association of African Catholics in the United States, Assana connects her community to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on Pastoral Care for Migrants, Refugees, and Travelers. She plays an essential role in uniting Africans and African Americans in faith while highlighting their shared experiences and challenges.

Assana actively engages within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, participating in the African Catholic Ministry Committee and the Black Catholic Ministry Commission, earning her the Vatican II Award for Service to Missions. Beyond her parish, Blessed Savior, she founded the Milwaukee African Women’s Association to empower women away from home and is instrumental in organizing the African Cultural Festival, promoting heritage and raising funds for educational programs that support refugee families.

Assana’s resilience is evident in her journey, from raising a family independently to balancing full-time work while completing her graduate studies. Her compassionate advocacy for the needy and support for priests in theological education reflect her commitment to uplifting her community.

The Salvatorian Sisters are proud to honor Reine Assana as the 2025 Woman of Faith. Her inspiring journey exemplifies the transformative impact of one individual’s faith, motivating others to live purposefully.

The public is invited to hear Assana speak at the award ceremony at the Sisters of the Divine Savior Community House on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. RSVP is requested for seating by Sept. 12 to missionadvancement@salvatoriansisters.org or 414-466-7414. Join us in celebrating Assana’s achievements and contributions to the Church and community.