Catholic Financial Life is Here to Help

Starting a family brings many joys — like shared holidays, a new home and the blessing of children. Between busy schedules and big dreams, it’s easy to ignore thoughts of needing to “do more” to protect your family’s financial future.

Why Life Insurance Matters

Contrary to what many people believe, life insurance isn’t for later in life; it’s for right now. It ensures that if the unthinkable happens, your family has the financial means to grieve, recover and move forward.

Many don’t realize how important life insurance is until a GoFundMe post shows up on a social media feed, appealing for donations to help a family after a tragic loss of a loved one. That’s when it hits home — a fundraiser is a poor substitute for life insurance that would have helped the family keep their home, pay the bills and pursue dreams for the future.

Lives are positively impacted when life insurance is in place.

Overcoming Obstacles

The No. 1 reason people don’t purchase life insurance is the misconception that it’s unaffordable. Yet, studies conducted since 2011 have consistently shown that consumers overestimate the cost of life insurance.1 For most young and healthy adults, life insurance is affordable and can cost less than what most pay for an online streaming subscription or coffee every month!2

Another obstacle is a lack of knowledge concerning different life insurance options. Guidance from a friendly Catholic Financial Life Advisor can help you find a plan that fits your life today and tomorrow, whether it’s term life insurance that offers budget-friendly protection for a set period of time or whole life insurance that offers a lifetime of permanent protection.

Life insurance provides an enduring sense of peace for your family’s future.

The Cost of Waiting

Thinking about life insurance can bring up the uncomfortable “what-ifs” most people would prefer to avoid. Or the other extreme is believing that the unexpected won’t happen anytime soon. Neither scenario plays out well for your family when no plan is in place to financially provide for them.

Life insurance is how you continue to love them when you’re no longer here.

A More Confident Future Starts Today

We understand how hard you work to provide for your family — and how uncertain it feels when their protection isn’t guaranteed.

Yes, you’re busy, but getting started is easy. You won’t regret spending an hour with a Catholic Financial Life advisor to secure a financial future for your loved ones with a policy that fits your budget. Once you have a life insurance policy in place, you can feel confidently at peace instead of continually unsure about whether you’ve done enough to protect your family.

It’s life insurance the way it was meant to be.

About Catholic Financial Life

In life and finances, confidence comes from consistency — from wise decisions, trusted relationships and the support of a community that stands with you. As part of the Trusted Fraternal Life family, Catholic Financial Life is part of an organization committed to helping people build financial confidence with the tools and guidance needed to move forward.

We’ve been helping people for more than 155 years to build financial security and strengthen communities. In 2024:

We insured more than 142,000 lives.

We paid over $59 million in death benefits to families counting on us.

We protected our members’ assets with a record surplus

We are built to weather volatility and ensure long-term strength. The Kroll Bond Rating Agency awarded us an “A” financial strength rating with a stable outlook.

Whether you’re raising a family, growing your career, caring for loved ones or entering retirement — confidence comes from knowing you’ve got a trusted partner in your corner.

—————————————–

1 LIMRA, Life Insurance Awareness Month: A Time to Help More Consumers Get the Life Insurance Coverage They Say They Need, September 2024

2 Based on the $19.58 monthly premium for a 30-year-old female with standard rates on a $250,000 face amount Trusted Fraternal Life 20-year term policy. ICC20 TRM (30)