At the center of the Christian message is love and relationship. Jesus offers healing and comfort, encountering each person with dignity, even when it is overlooked by everyone else. At Women’s Care Center, we do the same. Women walk through our doors carrying their grief, their anxieties and their burdens. Many of them have forgotten their most basic identity: a woman with dignity, loved by God. As counselors, sonographers, teachers and volunteers, we aim to serve each woman and reveal that most basic identity.

Women’s Care Center provides medical grade pregnancy tests, state-of-the-art 3D/4D ultrasounds, strengths-based counseling, parenting and relationship classes, and material support, as well as connection with community resources in Milwaukee. All of this is completely free for the families we meet. We are seeing a culture that is thirsting for life, and we are answering that call by personally serving 171 women each week. Over time, this has added up and has led to the birth of 18,000 babies in Milwaukee County since we opened in 2010. Our work has blossomed, especially within the last year, as we assisted 2,898 women, administered more pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, and welcomed over 1,150 babies. One woman at a time, we are building up the families in Milwaukee.

We maintain that changing the culture toward Christ begins with personal interactions that uphold the dignity of women, like our client, Brynn. Growing up, all she knew was a broken family: a father who was incarcerated, a mother who passed away from drug addiction and loss of contact with her brother. Brynn found herself living on the streets, in an abusive relationship, pregnant and alone. With support and encouragement from Women’s Care Center, she completely turned her life around. She graduated from school, found greater social support and gave birth to her daughter, Ludo. Brynn describes Women’s Care Center as, “a place where women can confidently navigate a pregnancy, even while facing adversity.” She encourages other women that, “You may be scared or undecided, and you may think that all of this is too much to balance, but you are not alone. Women’s Care Center is full of people who genuinely care for you and your baby. Nothing is impossible.”

When women receive the love and support that they deserve, the world is a better place. Their “yes” to life creates positive change for their children, their partners, their families and the community at large. We have found that if we love each woman, we love the world.