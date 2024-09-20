Building on a century-long tradition of fostering community and exceptional care for older adults, the leadership of Milwaukee Catholic Home now begins a new era as Trinity Senior Services.

The newly created management company increases the organization’s ability to impact Southeast Wisconsin. While best known for Milwaukee Catholic Home and Trinity Woods, its two distinct senior living communities, the Trinity Senior Services network is unlike any nationwide. Its intergenerational impact reaches from the more than 800 older adults at one of its four senior communities to its 500-plus employees to the nearly 200 children attending daycare located at its communities. All services are now united under one management company and brand.

“We’re growing this community with intention, so everyone involved feels a sense of purpose and feels they are a part of something larger than themselves,” said Dave Fulcher, Trinity Senior Services Chief Executive Officer. “Whether they’re a resident, a loved one, a team member or anybody else impacted by our services, we are here to help them to lead meaningful lives.”

Trinity Senior Services’ philosophy of care, known as “A Life Engaged,” is a holistic approach to wellness that includes social, physical, nutritional, spiritual and cognitive components. This includes senior living programming that offers an array of opportunities for residents and their loved ones to learn, try, do and belong to something.

“Our philosophy, ‘Life Engaged,’ means that we serve seniors by empowering them to live a full life,” Fulcher said. “We believe a full life happens in community, where a sense of purpose and belonging to something bigger than self gives meaning and creates opportunities for health, wellness, learning, joy and hope.”

Establishing Trinity Senior Services positions the organization for growth at a time when the number of older Americans is rapidly increasing. From 2010 to 2020, the U.S. population age 65 and over grew by 15.5 million people. That growing age group now makes up nearly 17 percent of the population — up from 13 percent just 10 years earlier.

“The launch of Trinity Senior Services is the continuation of an amazing history that reaches back more than a century in Milwaukee,” Fulcher said. “The community of care we’ve nurtured for generations continues only to grow and our team is inspired by the opportunities ahead.”

Trinity Senior Services offers a complete continuum of care at Milwaukee Catholic Home, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, transitions rehabilitation and skilled nursing. Trinity Woods, which opened in 2021, is an intergenerational housing community, featuring older adults and retired School Sisters of Notre Dame living alongside Mount Mary University students who are single mothers with young children. Trinity Woods is at 9525 W. Burleigh St., Milwaukee.

The management company also includes Clare Gardens, a sustainable farm operated in partnership with Catholic Ecology Center that provides produce for Milwaukee Catholic Home, Trinity Woods and other senior living communities; Our Lady of the Angels Covenant, a 48-unit religious community in Greenfield; Queen of Peace Friary, a Burlington senior housing community home to the retired Franciscan Friars of the Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe; and Trinity Senior Services Care Partner Program, which provides home and community-based services. Both Milwaukee Catholic Home and Trinity Woods feature on-site daycare that collectively serve 170 children.

Milwaukee Catholic Home was founded in 1913 by women associated with the Marquette Women's League who understood the need for compassionate care and residential services for older adults.