In late 2016, at the first annual fundraiser in support of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee, President Andy Stith spoke about his hopes for the students of the newly opened school.

The 29th member of the national Cristo Rey network, Milwaukee’s Cristo Rey Jesuit had just completed its first full academic year.

“Our vision is that our young people will be leaders in this community who will make decisions with both their heads and their hearts,” said Stith at the time.

As Cristo Rey Jesuit prepares for its 10th school year, that vision is coming to fruition. Cristo Rey Jesuit has now graduated 554 students. Members of its first graduating class have completed college and begun career paths that were jump-started by work experience provided by the school’s Corporate Work-Study Program, where students get five full days of work experience each month at job-share opportunities throughout the city.

In 2016, that program was something totally new to the educational landscape of Milwaukee, and 20 big-name local businesses like Baird, Northwestern Mutual and Johnson Controls voiced their confidence in Cristo Rey Jesuit by partnering with the school to welcome students into their offices.

Today, the number of Corporate Work-Study Program partners has grown to more than 100 — a clear indication that word is out about CRJ and the future community leaders educated there.

Luke Sadowsky, Marketing and Communications Supervisor at Cristo Rey Jesuit, attributes that growth to the “return on investment” seen by the companies who participate in the Corporate Work-Study Program.

“Our students engage in meaningful tasks, which provide them with real-life work experiences and opportunities for future career growth,” explained Sadowsky. Depending on the needs of the organization and the interests of the student, the job could include anything from HR support to data management and even healthcare. Last summer, 21 Cristo Rey Jesuit students became certified nursing assistants through partnerships between the school and Froedtert Health and St. Camillus; during the school year, these students were then able to work as CNAs at these organizations.

“Eight of the 10 seniors who became CNAs realized they did want to pursue a career path in healthcare, and they were able to make their college decisions knowing that they want this career,” said Sadowsky.

Cristo Rey Jesuit students have a 100-percent college acceptance rate, with the 113 members of the Class of 2024 earning $24 million in grants and scholarships for their pursuits in higher education. Graduates can also rely on the “10-year-promise,” which describes the school’s commitment to each student through the years of high school, college and the initial post-grad job search.

“We commit to our students for 10 years to make sure that they are given the best opportunities and the best guidance to help them find the best chance for success in college and in life,” said Sadowsky.

The students who are served by Cristo Rey Jesuit come from families of modest means, and nearly every single one of the 113 members of the Class of 2024 was a first-generation college student. Cristo Rey Jesuit college counseling staff members help graduates to identify universities that will best fit their goals and needs, while also connecting them with all necessary financial aid resources.

“Our goal is to have high-level, rigorous college prep education, spiritual and faith development, and corporate work-study experiences for students that may not have this opportunity due to whatever economic circumstances their families have,” said Sadowsky. “Our students come here, take advantage of the opportunities that are offered, go forth and do amazing things to find meaningful work, help their family and serve the community.”

A number of graduates have gone on to be hired by the very same organization where they did their Corporate Work-Study Program and are able to begin their careers with several years of experience at the business. In fact, the current Corporate Work-Study Program supervisor at Johnson Controls is a graduate of Cristo Rey Jesuit.

“The vision of Cristo Rey is that our alumni will become leaders committed to a lifelong pursuit of learning, faith and justice, so that they’re ready to help contribute to the future of the Milwaukee community,” said Sadowsky.

And while Cristo Rey Jesuit is deeply grateful for the Corporate Work-Study Program partners who have provided jobs for each of their current 465 students, there is always room for more. The school moved to a new campus of more than 100,000 square feet in 2020 and has had a waitlist for enrollment five years running.

“Because the Corporate Work-Study Program is a core aspect of a Cristo Rey education, our enrollment is capped by the number of jobs we have for our students,” explained Sadowsky. “The more jobs that we’re able to offer, the more companies and organizations we’re able to partner with, the more students we’re then able to bring into Cristo Rey Jesuit to get these opportunities.”