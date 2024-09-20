Town Bank President Jay Mack (third from left), whose company was honored at the 2019 Lenten Luncheon series as one of the “Treasures of the Church” award recipients. (File photo)

Town Bank’s deep roots serve all Wisconsin communities. The bank managers recognize that businesses and their hardworking employees are cornerstones of the economy and provide the positive impact communities need to thrive. Town Bank’s model is built for long-term relationships, and to expertly serve businesses and families throughout southern Wisconsin.

Company Beginnings

Town Bank opened its first location in a house in Delafield in 1998 and was built to serve the needs of the local communities and businesses that make up southeastern Wisconsin. In other words, it was built in this area, for this area.

Company Evolves

Since its inception, Town Bank has grown to more than $4 billion in assets with more than 25 branches throughout southern Wisconsin.

In 2004, Town Bank joined Wintrust Financial Corp., a financial holding company with more than $60 billion in assets. This provides Town Bank with the capabilities to offer a wide range of services and product options to meet your needs, including traditional retail and commercial banking services, and so much more.

Changes in the Industry

Bank takeovers and mergers are playing a large role in the evolution of the banking industry. Other institutions are consolidating and merging with similar institutions or closing branch locations. As out-of-town and out-of-state institutions take control, decision-making is taken away from the local community, but not at Town Bank.

The Town Bank team consistently commits to the local businesses and families it serves. Decisions are made locally for the local community.

Longevity and Success

Town Bank considers itself “Wisconsin’s Bank,” and the decision to focus on southern Wisconsin, its residents and the businesses that operate here is one it’s most proud of. The company believes it’s their responsibility to do its part and invest in the economy by supporting the businesses, charities and nonprofit organizations that continue to build its home state. In addition to providing the best financial solutions for businesses and families, Town Bank also focuses on giving back and building strong partnerships in all the communities it serves.

To learn more about Town Bank’s services and locations, visit townbank.us.