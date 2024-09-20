Caring for people and their families for more than 155 years doesn’t happen by accident. It happens from being intentional in fulfilling a mission that cares for people and puts Catholic values into action by:

Serving God through serving others;

Providing financial security; and

Enhancing quality of life.

Though the life insurance industry has changed since Catholic Financial Life was founded many years ago, the reason it exists remains the same — for the benefit of members who place their trust in Catholic Financial Life to be there for them and their loved ones when needed most.

Serving Others

Service is at the heart of Catholic Financial Life’s mission and how they live Christ’s commandment to love one another.

Catholic Financial Life provides charitable support to Catholic parishes and schools, serve the poor through organizations like St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Relief Services, and offer scholarships for members pursing a Catholic education from grade school through seminary.

CFL is the first and only company in Southeast Wisconsin to receive the top award for social responsibility, and it was recognized as a “Top Workplace” for the 11th consecutive year by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Catholic Financial Life’s social impact in 2023 amounted to nearly $1.6 million raised, matched and donated to fulfill its charitable purpose. And more than 78,500 hours were volunteered with an economic value of $2.5 million.

Serving others and giving generously is part of its DNA — it’s who they are.

Providing Financial Security

Catholic Financial Life views its promise to be there for its members’ loved ones as a sacred trust — and they take that responsibility seriously.

The financial strength rating was upgraded to an “A” with a stable outlook by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency in December 2023. Catholic Financial Life was recognized for its consistent track record in risk-based capital and surplus growth, and its leadership’s forward-looking growth strategy, including demonstrated success in acquiring or merging with other fraternal organizations.

In March 2024, Catholic Financial Life took steps to build the Next-Gen fraternal benefits society by establishing Trusted Fraternal Life and a family of brands. This new and innovative approach allows other fraternal organizations to join the Trusted Fraternal Life family to achieve the necessary scale to be relevant, to compete and to grow — while at the same time maintaining the essence of their brands and preserving their unique identities and traditions. In just four months, two fraternal organizations have announced their intent to join the Trusted Fraternal Life family of brands.

This is an exciting journey that will allow the organization to protect members and their families for generations to come.

Enhancing Life

The need for life insurance is staggering — 42 percent of American adults either need life insurance or need more of it. This translates to about 102 million people whose families would not have the means necessary to provide for their financial needs.

CFL provides life insurance products that can fit nearly every budget and protect the financial futures of families in case of unexpected death. In 2023, more than 4,200 new lives were insured and protected with Catholic Financial Life with $275 million of death benefits.

When someone purchases life insurance, it’s a promise of love that the financial resources a family needs will be there if something should happen to them. They gain peace of mind knowing that the answer to one of life’s most fundamental questions, “Will my family be OK if …” is an emphatic “Yes!”

Lives are made better by what Catholic Financial Life does.

Here for Members

The mission is as relevant today as it was more than 155 years ago. Catholic Financial Life continues to adapt and innovate in an ever-changing world while holding true to who they are: a member-owned organization that shares its members’ values and exists for their benefit.

Catholic Financial Life will never lose sight of what’s important — helping members take care of their families and plan for their financial future, all while giving back to the community.

It’s life insurance the way it’s meant to be.