Berghammer Construction has completed several projects at Lumen Christi in Mequon. Phase 2 includes a renovation and expansion to gain 200 more seats in the worship area. Also included within the scope of the project were deferred maintenance items such as new roofing, a new HVAC system, new parking areas and upgraded restrooms. (Submitted photo)

A Catholic parish church is not an ordinary building — it’s a structure that is specially consecrated to Eucharistic worship. Erecting an edifice that serves such a purpose requires a construction firm with specialized expertise. Berghammer Construction Corporation, headquartered in the western Milwaukee suburb of Butler, is one such firm.

Berghammer Construction Corporation was established in 1928 by Edward P. Berghammer and has a long history of serving clients throughout southeastern Wisconsin. In 1988, Leif Nesheim and Don Nord acquired the Berghammer Construction trade name, and ushered in the “modern era” of the firm.

“Berghammer’s special expertise is in managing the entire construction process for Catholic parishes, from site selection to the ribbon-cutting,” said Kate Winckler, Marketing Communications Manager. “The company serves as a partner, advocate and advisor to the church community.”

Berghammer serves clients throughout southeastern Wisconsin in the commercial office, industrial, healthcare, senior living, multi-family, educational, religious, hospitality, retail and institutional markets. Shareholders include James F. Parks, President; Kevin White, Executive Vice President; Martin Chapa, Vice President of Healthcare Construction; Matt Iwanski, Senior Vice President; Chris Rosene, Chief Financial Officer; and Tiffany May, Vice President, Preconstruction. Berghammer employs approximately 35 office staff and 30-50 field team members.

Berghammer has multiple Catholic projects in the preconstruction stage. Two unique projects currently in progress are a renovation and building addition project at Lumen Christi School in Mequon, and an outdoor garden and site improvement project at St. Christopher in River Hills, which is predominantly an outdoor site improvement project.

“The historic and religious symbolism is bountiful in church projects,” Iwanski said. “The worship space is designed to be beautiful, rich in symbolism and ultimately functional for the celebration of Mass as one community under God. There is so much more to the ‘why’ in the design and construction details with church projects.”

Worship facilities face unique challenges: embracing the needs of the modern family while also retaining the rich history of their congregations and facilities. Including elements that allow for improved fellowship opportunities, spaces for families and children, and updates to make facilities more accessible are all ways that churches today are enhancing their spaces.

The construction trends in Catholic parishes vary. Those that focus on more traditional sanctuary spaces tend to have prominent tabernacles and communion rails, Iwanski said, while others take a simplistic approach with less ornamentation. Preferences also vary with baptismal fonts — some parishes opt for full submersion while others choose elevated basins.

“Many mid-century churches are pursuing renovations that brighten the feel of the space with improved lighting, reflective paint/tile surfaces, and even changing the roof structure to enlarge the space vertically,” Iwanski said. “These are cost-conscious methods to improve aging worship spaces without constructing new or additional buildings that have more upfront costs and will require supplemental maintenance in the future.”

A Firm Set Apart

About 70 percent of Berghammer’s clients are repeat customers. Leadership attributes this to a few factors that set the company apart: preconstruction services, partner involvement in every project and commitment to community and giving back.

“Much thought and planning go into projects and is started with alignment of all stakeholders,” said May. “When the client can provide their construction partner with a clear set of objectives, the team can then roll up their sleeves to assess the most efficient, cost-effective approach to meeting those objectives. This can require consideration of multiple options, reviewing the budget and impacts related to those options, to arrive at the best solution.”

Depending on a client’s needs, Berghammer provides expertise that includes preconstruction planning services, design/build, general contracting and construction management.

From a broader standpoint, as an organization, Berghammer believes in giving back, actively engaging in various avenues of community service, including corporate volunteering, personal involvement, charitable donations, and collaborating with nonprofits on construction projects.

“We find that giving back makes us feel more connected, energized and good about who we are. Our outreach commitments range from individual employees’ organization involvements to community service in Ecuador to philanthropy to family resource centers and more,” Winckler said.

As part of Berghammer’s ongoing commitment to the community, the company established the Berghammer Foundation.

“Through our foundation and personal support from our leadership team, we have made contributions to a diverse group of leading community organizations,” Winckler said.

Learn more about Berghammer Construction Corporation at www.berghammer.com.