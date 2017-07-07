Summer Learning with Spirit

Just because school’s out for the summer doesn’t mean that kids and teens stop learning about their faith. In fact, the slower pace of summer days and the absence of outside pressure from school and extracurriculars often makes for a perfect opportunity for young people to tap into a deeper spiritual experience in the company of others who share their values.

“By coming to an atmosphere where they can really encounter people who think like them and are striving for the same ideals and also encounter the Blessed Mother and God himself, who take them in through the experience, they come to experience that they are loved,” said Sr. Marie Jose Sousa, who helps to run four sold-out camps for young women and girls at the Schoenstatt Shrine and Retreat Center in Waukesha. “They feel free when they’re here.”

That’s precisely the idea behind the summer catechetical camps and youth retreats offered throughout the archdiocese. From the Vacation Bible School day programs for younger children to retreats specially designed for those discerning the religious life, there is something for every schedule and every spiritual need.

De Sales Days

The world of junior high and high school can be a forbidding place for young Christian men, especially those who think they may be called to a deeper prayer life or even a priestly vocation.

For those boys who could use a little time for quiet reflection on their spiritual life, the Archdiocesan vocations office offers De Sales Days at St. Francis De Sales Seminary. There are middle school day camps as well as an overnight high school version, said Will Hudson, Associate Director of Vocations. Although many current seminarians are alums of the camps, it’s not necessary for a camper to be interested in the priesthood.

“In vocation work, I find that really we just want people to grow closer to Jesus – and then also to realize that they may be called to be a priest,” he said. “If we can get them to build a consistent life of prayer, then we can trust that the Lord will do the rest of the work.”

The motto of both camps is “Play hard, pray hard.” For both the middle school day camps and the high school overnight camp, the days are filled with spiritual talks by seminarians, small group discussions, Mass, the rosary and a Q&A with Fr. Luke Strand, Vocations Director for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and, of course, a little outdoor recreation.

There is still time to register for one of the middle school camps, to be held on Thursday, July 20.

“I think it’s a unique opportunity to come here to the seminary, to be here on these beautiful grounds and to have time for prayer,” said seminarian Michael Malucha, who has helped lead the camps for the past four years. “I’m consistently blown away by the authenticity of those who come. Whether or not they end up one day as priests of Jesus Christ here in the archdiocese, I’m confident that they’ll be holy, good, Catholic men.”

Maker Fun Factory

For a high-energy, hands-on Vacation Bible School option, many parishes opt for the “Maker Fun Factory” program. Though the original model is nondenominational Christian, Our Sunday Visitor offers a Catholic option that includes Saints of the Day and some doctrinal background for leaders.

“It’s made to be super energetic and engaging so that they’re doing something all day long, and they keep moving and learning the Bible points,” said Edie Morrison, Faith Formation Director at St. Dominic Parish in Sheboygan. The parish hosts the Northside Sheboygan Catholic Faith Formation group’s annual VBS offering, which is also open to kids from nearby Episcopalian and Lutheran churches.

The day begins with interactive skits, singing and dancing, and then it’s on to rotating through the Imagination Stations, where gizmos or science experiments help to emphasize the Bible point.

The parishes of Good Shepherd and St. Mary in Menomonee Falls collaborate on the Maker Fun Factory VBS program each year, and child minister Rose von Rueden said it’s engaging for kids of all learning types.

“They encounter that Biblical theme that’s the core of each day in a variety of ways,” she said. “The kids that learn in different styles are all touched. For kids that learn kinetically, the games is a way of connecting to theme. Imagination Station gets at the kids that are more sciency.”

Girls Youth Camp

This year’s theme for the Girls Youth Camps, hosted by the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary in Waukesha, is “Forever Firm, Free and Faithful.”

And what’s the best way to get that message across to the 200 girls, ages 6 through 18, who cycle through the camps every year? By pointing to the Blessed Mother, of course.

“Everything revolves around her,” said Sr. Maria Jose. “When we have our talks, it’s always having her as our role model. How does she do it, and how does she help us do it? It’s important to me that the girls know that she’s not just a picture — she’s our ideal also, and we can strive to be like her.”

There are four separate camps offered each year — two for girls ages 9 to 12, one junior high camp and one high school mission camp, in addition to three day camps offered on Fridays for girls ages 6 to 9.

A typical day will always include holy Mass, faith format ion and fun activities, — visits to the lake and an especially popular talent show in the evening. The high school mission campers spend their afternoons running a formation program for children at St. Joseph Parish in Waukesha.

The camps help to create an environment where the girls feel it is okay to explore their religion, said Sr. Maria Jose.

“Especially the junior high and high school ages, I find,when they realize that other people think like them and there are other people in the world who are actually striving to live their faith and striving to love God, that’s very valuable,” she said. “They can come and be here with 40 other girls who share the same ideals, and then they have the strength to bring that into the world afterwards.”