Parishes committed to ringing in 2017

MILWAUKEE — As the Catholic Herald went to press, 11 parishes had informed the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s office of communications they have accepted the Bells of Milwaukee invitation to ring their bells at midnight New Year’s Eve.

According to a Dec. 1 release from the communications office, all parishes throughout the 10-county archdiocese are encouraged to participate in this effort. They may do so without having to contact the communications office.

Parishes that have confirmed their plans to participate in Bells of Milwaukee New Year’s Eve event:

• St. Catherine of Alexandria, Granville

• Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kenosha

• Good Shepherd, Menomonee Falls

• St. Mary, Menomonee Falls

• Basilica of St. Josaphat, Milwaukee

• Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

• St. Benedict the Moor, Milwaukee

• St. Francis of Assisi, Milwaukee

• St. Matthias, Milwaukee

• Queen of Apostles, Pewaukee

• Mary Queen of Heaven, West Allis