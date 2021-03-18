St. Thomas More High School has announced Brian Killoran will lead the school’s athletic department starting June 1, and 2010 graduate Katlyn Putney will assist him.

Killoran, who currently serves as a science teacher at St. Thomas More, will assume the role of athletic director, replacing John Hoch, who will become the school’s president in July. Putney, a St. Thomas More graduate who currently works in the school’s advancement department, will take over as assistant athletic director.

“The St. Thomas More athletics program aims to help our student-athletes develop physically while acquiring lifelong skills and meeting new friends and mentors,” Hoch said. “During their time at St. Thomas More, Brian and Katlyn have proven their commitment and dedication to our students, and I am confident that under their leadership, the athletic department will continue providing the foundation for our student-athletes to lead humbly, and to become men and women of all seasons.”

Since joining the St. Thomas More science department in 2013, Killoran has taught chemistry, biology, earth science, lab sciences, and astronomy. Before entering education, Killoran worked in sales at Rexnord Industries, Generac Power Systems and Pentair Water Treatment. In addition to his experience in the classroom and in relationship-building, Killoran has immense experience in youth sports. He has coached volleyball at St. Alphonsus School in Greendale and the 414 Milwaukee Elite Volleyball Club, softball for the Greendale TwiNite Program and the Greendale Panthers Youth Softball Club, and basketball at St. Alphonsus.

“I am excited to continue the incredible progress that John has achieved over the past decade,” Killoran said. “While leading the St. Thomas More’s athletic department, Katlyn and I will work together with our phenomenal coaches to provide our student-athletes with the guidance, motivation, and encouragement needed to help them reach their full potential.”

Returning to St. Thomas More as a marketing intern in January 2015, Putney joined the school’s advancement department full-time in August 2015 as the school’s marketing coordinator. Since 2017, she has also managed parent, alumni, and other adult volunteers who contribute their time and talents to help various St. Thomas More departments, clubs, and sports achieve their goals. Along with collaborating with the athletic department for marketing materials, Putney has also coached girls basketball and soccer while on staff at St. Thomas More.

“I’m very excited to continue to serve the students at St. Thomas More through athletics,” Putney said. “I had an incredible experience as a student in the volleyball, basketball and soccer programs at St. Thomas More, and my time coaching has given me so much, so I’m honored to be able to give back to the Cavalier athletic community while in this position.”

Putney will remain in her position as St. Thomas More’s marketing and volunteer coordinator and continue to coach while she assists Killoran with the school’s athletic program. Tony Mane, Jr., who currently assists Hoch in the athletic department, will continue in his role as director of admissions and recruitment.

Killoran, who holds a bachelor of science in biology from Marquette University, and his wife Tracey have two children, one of whom is a senior at St. Thomas More. The Killorans are members of St. Alphonsus in Greendale. Putney earned her bachelor of arts in journalism and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was also a competitor on the University’s sailing team.