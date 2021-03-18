Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will celebrate a special Mass on Friday, March 19, the Solemnity of Saint Joseph. The Mass will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Central Time on the USCCB’s Facebook page.

A special blessing for families will be given during the Mass in recognition of the efforts and contributions of families to continue building the domestic Church. Pope Francis has declared Dec. 8, 2020 – Dec. 8, 2021 as the Year of St. Joseph, marking the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as the Patron of the Catholic Church by Blessed Pope Pius IX.

March 19 is also the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation, Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love) and the Vatican is launching an initiative upholding the important role that families play, which has been highlighted during the COVID pandemic. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth is coordinating the anniversary celebration in the U.S., and more information may be found here.