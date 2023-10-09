A Catholic missionary who co-created the Saints Alive podcast will speak at three area parishes next week as part of the National Eucharistic Revival.

“In Scripture, personal encounters with the Lord led to profound transformation. Encounter Nights offer you the chance to spend time with our Eucharistic Lord and taste the goodness that he has in store for your life,” said Tanner Kalina, National Eucharistic Missionary.

The energizing Encounter Nights offered next week and open to all will include Kalina’s message as well as Eucharistic Adoration, live praise and worship music, and opportunity for Reconciliation. An optional social will follow each night.

Kalina, a Catholic evangelist from Denver, shares the Gospel through “humor, relatability and an egregious amount of energy,” according to his website. He has shared the Gospel through videos and other media in ministries such as Ascension Presents, EWTN, FOCUS, NET, CatholicMatch and YDisciple. A past Catholic campus missionary with FOCUS, Kalina has spoken at conferences, retreats and other events across the country.

“I chase holiness in my day-to-day, failing frequently but continuing constantly,” says Kalina, a National Eucharistic Missionary with the staff preparing for the National Eucharistic Congress next year.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Encounter Nights being held at 7 p.m. at three area parishes, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Lumen Christi, Mequon. Park in the east parking lot and enter through the main church doors.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary, Hales Corners. Use the bell tower entrance to church.

Thursday, Oct. 19, St. Mary, Burlington. This will be a bilingual event. Park in the State Street lot or on the street. All entrances will be open.

Prior to the Encounter Nights, Kalina will meet with parish Eucharistic Revival core leaders and their teams for Revival Nights to offer formation, inspiration, practical training and prayer.

The Revival Nights and Encounter Nights are provided free of charge.