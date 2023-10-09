Following an escalation in violence between Hamas and Israel, started on Oct. 7, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki issued a statement on Monday, Oct. 9.

“I’m asking all Catholics and people of goodwill to join me in praying for an end to the violence in Israel, for the souls of all those who have been killed, and for their families. We are also praying for the safe return of those who are in the area on pilgrimages to the Holy Land, including some from Archdiocese of Milwaukee parishes,” the archbishop’s statement read.

There are 33 people from two Kenosha Catholic parishes, including their pastors, who are currently in the area on pilgrimage to the Holy Land. The pastors are Fr. Roman Stikel, pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, and Fr. Carlos Florez of St. Mark Parish.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Fr. Stikel posted a message on the St. Mary, Kenosha, Facebook page.

“Fr. Roman calling from Nazareth. I want all of you to know that for our own safety, we are on our way to Jordan and back to the United States. The U.S. Embassy, as well as other authorities, have said that we should at this time leave the country and make our way back to our home country. So, that is where we are at. When we get to Jordan, I will send another robocall with another update and when our flight will be back to Chicago. Everyone is safe. Peace and Blessings, Father Roman from Nazareth.”

In an accompanying phone call, Fr, Stikel said, “We made it out of Israel this morning. It was quite an adventure to get across the border in Jordan; (it) took a very long time. We’re looking forward to a quiet night at our hotel this evening.”

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Pope Francis invited everyone to pray for peace in Israel and Palestine, saying, “Every war is a defeat.”