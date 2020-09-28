Last week, President Trump released an executive order to ensure that federally funded hospitals are aware of, and compliant with, current legal protections intended to ensure that babies born prematurely or with disabilities receive a medical assessment and appropriate care. The executive order also calls for more funding for research to improve outcomes for babies born prematurely or with disabilities.

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas and chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued the following statement:

“We applaud this action by President Trump to ensure that babies born prematurely or with disabilities receive a basic medical assessment and appropriate care as required by our federal laws. In addition to our laws, basic human rights demand that no baby born alive should be abandoned and left to die due to being disabled or premature. Every human life, regardless of its stage of development or condition, is precious and irreplaceable and deserves a shot at life.”