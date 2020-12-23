The Cardinal O’Connor Conference, the largest collegiate pro-life conference in America, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CST) on Saturday, Jan. 30. The theme of this year’s conference is “Global Pro-Life Approaches in the 21st Century.” The event will feature a distinguished panel of pro-life advocates who will examine how to build a technologically innovative pro-life movement in our nation and around the world, as well as a keynote address by Gianna Jessen, a virtual Holy Hour, and a Mass for Life. The full schedule can be found here.

A wide range of issues challenge the sanctity of life, especially the lives of the most vulnerable. Multiple complicated issues face the pro-life movement, from the proliferation of gene editing, heated battles about abortion access, and worldwide challenges to immigrant rights.

Luke Lamey, a senior at Georgetown University and the director of this year’s conference, notes that “despite the challenges we’ve faced this year with the pandemic, we’re grateful to be able to host the 22nd Cardinal O’Connor Conference. Given that our attendees will be tuning in from around the world, this year’s situation is particularly well-suited for our theme of defending life globally. Through our keynote, panelists, and speakers, we’re excited to continue to equip our attendees with the knowledge necessary to defend life at all stages.”