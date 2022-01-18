Seek and you will find (seek.focus.org), hosted by FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students), will bring together thousands around the globe to encounter Christ during the hybrid, immersive broadcast Feb. 4-6. College students, parishioners, clergy, benefactors and others will gather in small groups for SEEK22, which will present the heart of the Gospel and missionary discipleship in a format that’s flexible, accessible and meaningful for every person.

Last year, SEEK21 brought together more than 27,000 people from 20 countries and six continents, launching more regular Bible study participants into discipleship than any previous conference. FOCUS projects that more than 100,000 people will attend a FOCUS conference in the next five years, drawing them into a deeper encounter with Christ and inspiring increased zeal for evangelization.

At SEEK22, well-known speakers and evangelization experts will take attendees through the crucial message of the Gospel, inviting them to encounter the person of Jesus Christ and live in relationship with him. Keynote speakers include Msgr. James Shea, Fr. Josh Johnson, Fr. Mike Schmitz, Sr. Miriam James Heidland, SOLT, Sr. Bethany Madonna, S.V., Tina Augustine, Hilary Draftz, Jason Evert, Curtis Martin and Dr. Edward Sri.

More than 20 impact speakers will challenge and inspire participants, including Fr. Sean Kilcawley, Fr. Brian Larkin, Fr. Agustino Torres, C.F.R., Fr. Scott Traynor, Sr. Mary Grace, S.V., Dr. Ben Akers, Ryan Anderson, Chika Anyanwu, Matt Fradd, Tim Gelmkowski, Paul and Kay Halfmann, Paul J. Kim, Damon Owens, Mari Pablo, Dr. Jonathan Reyes, Lila Rose, Carrie Wagner and Emily Wilson. Several Spanish-language talks are scheduled, including Fr. Rafael Capó’s talk about evangelization and Priscilla Garza’s session about loving and being loved by God.

FOCUS expects thousands of people from hundreds of parishes to participate. The diocese with the most groups committed to date is the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, which has 15 small groups registered. The largest single parish represented so far is the Catholic Church of the Magdalen in Wichita, Kansas, one of the parishes at which FOCUS missionaries serve. They expect 140 people to experience SEEK22 in small groups.

Dcn. Matthew Hahn is the executive director of Parish Operations at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is hosting SEEK22 along with a neighboring parish, Mary, Seat of Wisdom in Park Ridge. He expects more than 200 people to participate in the event and said, “We’re excited about SEEK22 because SEEK21 was fabulous. The love that our Triune God has for us was truly on display throughout that weekend. Engaging keynote speakers challenged us to deepen our faith in new ways.

“SEEK22 will help us more deeply fulfill our parish mission statement of being disciples and making disciples. I am excited to see how the Holy Spirit continues to inspire our parishioners so that we can be a light and a beacon of hope to the Archdiocese of Chicago and to the Church.”

Shannon and David Spargo from Omaha, Nebraska, registered for SEEK22 after seeing the incredible fruits of the Holy Spirit from SEEK21. David shared, “At SEEK21, 12 teens joined us and forged strong friendships that continued through monthly meetups. Six of them moved away, but teens from 10 more families joined this faithful friend group. The Holy Spirit has been pivotal in the past year working in the lives of these teens — it’s been incredible to witness the fruits of these encounters.”

The sacraments are a vital part of SEEK22. People are encouraged to participate in Mass and Eucharistic adoration with small groups and in person at local churches. Several bishops are planning to participate in regional events, including Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila (Denver) and Bishop James R. Golka (Colorado Springs, Colorado). Eucharistic adoration will be livestreamed from the FOCUSCatholic Facebook page Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. CST.

Campuses around the world will gather for regional SEEK22 events, including one in Knoxville, Tennessee, which will host 15 campuses from five states.

“We can’t wait to host SEEK in Knoxville again. SEEK21 transformed our community and set many of our disciples on fire to share the Gospel on campus,” said Chris Livernois, SEEK22 Campus Liaison and FOCUS Missionary at the University of Tennessee. “We expect 1,000 students to come together for live entertainment and small group discussions throughout the weekend. In addition to watching the many livestreamed talks, we are blessed to have Paul J. Kim here to present his live impact session.

“Encountering Jesus in the Sacraments led me to give my life to Christ, so I’m most excited for everyone to experience Mass, adoration and Confession. Bishop Richard Stika (Knoxville), FOCUS National Chaplains Fr. Kevin Dyer, SJ, Fr. Michael Drea and Fr. Gabriel Gillen, O.P., and many local priests and religious will be here to accompany students throughout the event. I know lives will be changed at SEEK22.”

SEEK22 builds upon the best of live conferences and virtual gatherings and can be scaled up or down. Each host site, whether a household, small group, parish or campus location, has the flexibility to personalize the SEEK22 schedule. Registrants receive SEEK Hosting Resources that include videos with tips for leading a small group, the SEEK22 Workbook and other important resources.

The cost is $75 for students at FOCUS campuses. The registration price for non-students is $175 for individuals and a group price of $595 for up to 10 participants. Special group pricing for parishes is available. Prices will increase Jan. 29. SEEK22 momentum will continue through an exclusive FOCUS Lenten Bible Study for attendees hosted by Martin and Sri. More information and registration for SEEK22 can be found at seek.focus.org.

More than a dozen podcasters are involved with SEEK22, including All Things Catholic, Amar y Ser Amados, Ask Father Josh, Beyond Damascus, Fr. Mike Schmitz Podcast, Godsplaining, Poco A Poco Podcast, She Believed and The Liturgy Guys.