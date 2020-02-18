Event Listing

Friday, Feb. 21

ADORE Family Hour: 6:30 p.m., St. Charles, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland. Family-friendly holy hour for parents and children to adore the Blessed Sacrament alongside one another. Open gym and refreshments to follow.

Little Lambs Play Group: Shepherd of the Hills, W1562 County Road B, Eden. Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their preschool-aged children to play, socialize and enjoy a craft activity. All are welcome; no RSVP is needed. This is a free event. For more information, call 920-477-3551.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Sunday TV Mass: 5:30 a.m. on WITI-TV channel 6 and 9 a.m. on WCGV-TV channel 24. For Catholics unable to attend a parish Mass due to illness, frailty, caregiving for loved ones, inclement weather or other grave circumstances. Online Mass video: www.heartofthenation.org. Information: 414-475-4700.

Bienaventurados Ministry: 3 to 5 p.m. Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, 3501 S. Lake Drive. Spanish-speaking support group hosted by Intercultural Ministries for the families of individuals who are incarcerated.

Mass with Prayers for Health and Healing: 12:30 p.m., Basilica and National Shrine of Mary, Help of Christians at Holy Hill, 1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus. Mass is held on Level 3; confessions begin at 11:45 a.m. on Level 2. 262-628-1838.

Contemplative Prayer: 6 to 7 p.m., Motherhouse Chapel, 320 County Road K, Fond du Lac. The Sisters and Associates of St. Agnes invite the public to join them in prayer for peace in our hearts and respect for all people, races, religions and countries.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Ash Wednesday

Cor Jesu: 7 to 9 p.m., St. Robert, 2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood. Prayer with music, silence, reconciliation, 8 p.m. Mass, followed by social in the parking lot.

Thursday, Feb. 27

$1 for Milwaukee: all day, The Gathering Place Brewing Company, 811 E. Vienna Ave. Throughout the day, $1 from every pint sold in the taproom will benefit Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. For more information, visit gatheringplacebrewing.com.

Sunday, March 1

Discipleship Series: St. Agnes, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave., Butler. A two-night Lenten series on discipleship, featuring speakers Mary Matestic and Dr. Dan Scholz. A morning session also takes place on March 3. For more information on this free event, visit stagnesparish.org.

“Tolton — From Slave to Priest:” 4 p.m., Siena Center, 5637 Erie St., Racine. A multimedia live presentation by St. Luke Productions telling the story of Augstus Tolton, America’s first black Catholic priest. Admission is a free-will offering at the door. For more information, visit www.racinedominicans.org/dcjr.

Monday, March 2

Sursum Corda: 6:30 p.m., St. Stanislaus, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee. Mass, followed by formation and social for young adults.

Wednesday, March 4

Cor Jesu: 7 to 9 p.m., St. Robert, 2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood. Prayer with music, silence, reconciliation, 8 p.m. Mass, followed by social in the parking lot.

Thursday, March 5

Women’s Leadership Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mount Mary University, 2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway, Wauwatosa. The luncheon will feature speaker Annemarie Scobey-Polacheck. The luncheon is free but registration is required. Those interested in attending the luncheon may register at www.ssndcp.org/wll-milw through Feb. 28.