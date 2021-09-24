Catholic Memorial High School will induct the 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class on Friday, Sept. 24. The six members of the 2020 class of Hall of Fame inductees represent athletes across five different athletic programs. The induction was postponed from last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The newest class of inductees includes Gary Witkowski, 1965 (football/basketball/baseball), inducted posthumously; Mike Reuteman 1981 (football/basketball/baseball); Macie (Bomhack) Wolbeck 1998 (volleyball); John Spytek 1999 (football/basketball); Anne (Ioder) Monteagudo 2000 (basketball/soccer) and Lisa (Gamalski) Walsh 2000 (volleyball/basketball).

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted by the CMH community for demonstrating excellence in the sport(s) they played. Nominations are then reviewed by the members of the Catholic Memorial Hall of Fame selection committee. The committee makes the final determination of honorees based on criteria for each former athlete or coach.

The six members will be introduced to CMH students during the homecoming pep rally, enjoy a luncheon ceremony with plaque unveiling and be introduced at halftime of the CMH homecoming football game that evening.

For more details on the 2020 inductees and the Athletic Hall of Fame event, visit https://www.catholicmemorial.net/page/athletic-hall-of-fame.