The third graders of St. Alphonsus Brownie Troop 11412 have made doing a summer service project a tradition. As Daisies, the girls held a school supply drive for children in foster care and last year made pet toys for shelter animals. This summer, they turned inward to their school community and built a Little Free Library. With some adult help, the girls created the library by sharing design concepts for the construction and then painted the bookworm garden theme by each adding a personal detail. Butterflies, bugs and flowers adorn the Little Free Library that will house the books. Students can take a book to read or donate one they have outgrown. Located just outside the school doors, all the students will have access to the Little Library whenever they need something new to read. (Submitted photo)