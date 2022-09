Catholic Memorial High School (in white) pulled away in the second half for a 31-14 victory over Marquette University High School on Friday, Aug. 26, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa. The Crusaders improved to 2-0 on the season while Marquette fell to 0-2 after playing state powerhouses (Arrowhead and Memorial) in their first two games of the season. (Photos by David Bernacchi)