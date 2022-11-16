Christ King squared off with Holy Apostles in the girls Division 1 championship match, winning 3-1 (18-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17).
The finals of the Seton Volleyball Championships for eighth-grade teams in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee were held on Sunday, Nov. 6. St. Mary’s Visitation of Elm Grove won the boys division, Christ King won the girls Division 1 title and St. Alphonsus/St. Matthew was triumphant in the girls Division 2 bracket. (Photos courtesy of Glen Barkow)
St. Mary’s Visitation defeated Holy Apostles 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-17) in the championship match of the boys division.
Christ King won the girls Division 1 championship for the second consecutive year.
St. Alphonsus/St. Matthew won the girls Division 2 championship over Burlington Catholic, 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-16).