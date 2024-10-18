Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, hosted a groundbreaking at the Sullivan Campus to mark the start of the renovations to expand the athletic and educational facilities there. The plans include artificially turfed baseball and softball fields, plus a multi-purpose turfed soccer field that can convert into two additional baseball fields. There will also be a fifth natural grass baseball field for tournaments at the site. The work will also include an upgraded pavilion building that will house new team rooms, concessions, restrooms, accommodations for officials and storage. Additional renovation plans will upgrade lighting, fencing and parking as well. Pictured are (from left) Chair of the CMH Athletic Committee and Board Member Tammie Miller; Mike Moore of Moore Construction; CMH Board Chair Dan Plas; CMH President Donna Bembenek; CMH alumnus and Sullivan Campus benefactor Tim Sullivan; CMH Sullivan Campus General Manager Dan DeMerit; CMH Director of Athletics Matt Bergan; and Molly Niklasch of the Waukesha County Business Alliance. (Submitted photo)