On Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Anthony School hosted its annual gala, The Future of Milwaukee, at St. Anthony Middle School. The evening was a resounding success, raising $110,000 to support the school’s capital campaign for critical roof renovations at the middle and high school campuses.

The event brought together more than 200 community leaders, alumni and supporters to celebrate St. Anthony School’s mission of providing high-quality education to 1,500 preK-12th grade students. Guests enjoyed a memorable evening with student performances, a live and silent auction, and heartfelt speeches from school leadership and alumni.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said Dr. Rosana Mateo, President of St. Anthony School. “The funds raised will directly benefit our students, faculty and programs by ensuring the safety and longevity of our middle and high school buildings.”

The live auction featured various experience-based items, such as weeklong travel accommodations at the winner’s location of choice, a private plane, Door County golf excursion, and exclusive tickets to Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers games.

“We believe that investing in our students is investing in the future of Milwaukee,” said Dr. Mateo. “This event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our generous donors, dedicated staff and talented students.”