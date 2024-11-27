The championship matches of the Elizabeth Seton Volleyball Championships were played Sunday, Nov. 10, at Catholic Memorial High School. The three schools who won championships in Division 1 girls, Division 2 girls and the boys division were first-time winners for their schools. The tournament fielded 68 teams in the three divisions. Proceeds from the tournament, which began in 2006, go to the Waukesha County Catholic Schools tuition assistance fund, the foundation for religious retirement and Waukesha Catholic athletics. (Photos courtesy of Glen Barkow)