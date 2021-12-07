Crusaders Storm Way to Third Consecutive Crown
Catholic Memorial hit Ellsworth with everything in its arsenal in the first 11 minutes of [...]
Colby has Answer for St. Mary’s Springs Dominance
St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland, the winningest coach in state history, talks to his [...]
Crusaders Net Second Title in Three Years
The state championship match is a familiar place for Catholic Memorial’s girls tennis team, but [...]
Marquette Rides Defense to Another Soccer Title
The same defense that had carried the Marquette Hilltoppers through the playoffs came through one [...]
First-Year Coach Guides Marquette Back to the Top
Members of Marquette University High School's boys volleyball team celebrate their state championship at an [...]