In 2020, Dana Pollum was at the lowest point of her life. Her two children, Mkeyana, and Ameliamae, were in foster care; she was battling addiction and had been living on the streets. She checked herself into Mahala’s Hope in Eden for rehab and connected with a woman from St. Vincent de Paul who helped her get a bed in a sober house.

Pollum had always wanted to go to college. However, given her circumstances and her lack of a high school graduation, she assumed attending college was out of reach.

“This woman called Fox Valley Technical College and gave them my information. I was trying to stay sober while working with CPS to get my kids back. I didn’t want to add too much onto my plate, being new to recovery,” she said. “This lady encouraged me to try, so that’s what I did and started my college career in 2021 with general education classes.”

When she couldn’t find daytime courses, her sociology teacher suggested Marian University. There, the Working Families Grant Program enabled Pollum to graduate with a double major in social work and psychology and a minor in therapeutic and expressive arts.

“I cried like a little baby. The ugly cry. The cry where you can’t look at anything or anyone without tears of joy falling uncontrollably. I didn’t get to walk across a stage for high school, and this was something that I wanted to do so my family could be proud of me,” she said. “When I was in rehab, someone told me that whatever the devil had stolen from me, God would restore, and he restored everything. He gave me this.”

In 2002, an anonymous donor helped shape the WFG program into its current form. Under the leadership of President Emeritus Richard Ridenour and with support from the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, Marian University created a unique program in higher education. The program reduced financial barriers and supported the whole student.

Since its inception, the WFG program has served 326 participants and 545 children boasting an 85% graduation rate with 253 graduates. In addition to tuition assistance, the program offers support for rent, childcare and food. Other benefits include:

Emergency funding for unforeseen issues.

A dedicated program staff accompanies each grant recipient throughout their years in school.

Mental health support.

Academic, career and financial counseling.

Professional development opportunities to prepare students for life after graduation.

According to Kerry Strupp, Director of the WFG program, the majority of applicants have been single parents who are either transfer students to Marian or have been out of high school for some time.

“We seek highly motivated, driven individuals who meet eligibility requirements, as determined by an interview and selection panel, as well as formal application materials,” she explained. “Based on our experience, much of our success can be attributed to the transfer student population we have historically served, as these individuals tend to demonstrate the greatest potential for success in college.”

Funding for the WFG program comes primarily from an anonymous donor who has encouraged Marian to build a sustainable future through a unique matching funds challenge. This year’s goal is $280,000. “We feel incredibly blessed to be able to offer this program because of the generosity of our donors,” said Strupp. “Every day, we see families gain hope, stability and opportunities they may not have thought possible. None of that happens without people who believe in investing in the future of working families.”

The WFG is important to Marian University because it directly advances the university’s mission of expanding educational opportunity and transforming lives through higher education, explained Aaron A. Sadoff, President.

“The Working Families Grant Program represents the very best of Marian University. It is not simply about helping students earn a degree; it is about creating hope, opening doors and changing the trajectory of families for generations,” he said.

Another recipient, Ariel Otto, a mother of two boys, is grateful for Marian’s investment. She will begin her sophomore year in the fall, double majoring in business administration and psychology.

“I want my life to be living proof for my boys that it is never too late to take a leap of faith, invest in yourself and redefine what is possible for your future,” she said. “Continuing my education has always been a dream of mine, but as a single mother, the daily responsibilities of raising children and providing for my family made that commitment feel out of reach.”

Following graduation, Otto hopes to work in a role where she can advocate for individuals and families.

“I am passionate about building resilient communities and creating pathways for others to thrive,” she said. “My desire is to serve with compassion — whether that is through community organizations, corporate environments or education.”

Without the WFG, Otto said she would still be dreaming and not know how to turn her dreams into reality.

“I have always believed that perseverance can take you far, and I still believe that today. But having a support system that believes in you and walks beside you makes all the difference,” she explained.

For more information on the WFG program, visit: marianuniversity.edu/wfg.