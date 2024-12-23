For the past six months or so, the overall landscape while driving to work, taking kids to school, or running errands has been dizzying due to the massive number of political signs littering the landscape. Given the vast number of them on their property, some homes appeared as if they were selling signs in bulk.

Thankfully, St. Frances Cabrini and Immaculate Conception/St. Mary parishes in West Bend began to counter the political landscape with a message of their own. Throughout the city and beyond, signs proclaiming “In God We Trust,” have popped up as a welcome break to the signs praising one candidate over another.

According to Tammy Waech, Communications Coordinator for St. Frances Cabrini and St. Mary, the signs were originally the idea of Fr. Nathan Reesman, the former shared pastor of the two parishes. Members are invited to pick one or more of them from the parish office, with an optional suggested donation of $5 or $10.

“They send a simple message reminding people of whom they should be placing their trust. The signs are also a nice little advertising for the parishes,” Waech said, “And as long as people are putting them in their yards, we will try to provide them.”

Fr. Reesman was investigating various methods to reach the overall community. While St. Mary has created a couple of billboards in the past to promote its new worship space, yard signs were something they could produce with less financial outlay, and they would provide further reach for a longer time.

When Fr. Reesman left the parishes to become Vicar for Clergy for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Fr. Jacob Strand, the current pastor, continued offering the popular signs to parishioners.

“I think the desire to post these signs is at least partially a response to what Pope Benedict XVI referred to as ‘the eclipse of God’ in our secular world. Our parishioners want to awaken worldly people to the truth which St. Augustine discovered; namely, that the deep unhappiness and restlessness of their hearts will only be satisfied through communion with the God who loves them,” Fr. Strand said. “The tension and division so apparent within our society also breeds anxiety and worry. Perhaps our parishioners post these signs to remind people that making acts of faith — placing their trust in God — is actually a reasonable decision. And one that brings lasting peace.”

Waech said the parishes have given out more than 800 signs since the fall of 2022, and she doesn’t see the interest waning for them.

“Each time we get more in, they are gone before you know it. Once we are out, we have parishioners and nonparishioners who call or stop in the parishes and ask when we will get more in,” she said. “They have been seen in people’s yards as far away as California. It has become a nice little evangelization tool.”

One of the parishioners has family in California. He brought one of the signs out there and they have it placed in their yard as well.

“It sends a great message and reminder to everyone,” said Waech. “People in our world put their trust in a lot of different things: money, politics, technology, science, medicine and themselves. But God is greater than any of these, and it helps to put things in perspective.”

The office manager for St. Mary, Rhonda Prim, said as soon as they run out, people are clamoring for more.

“I feel it is a soft, silent, yet powerful, evangelization tool reminding people when they see them that God is in control,” Prim said. “It is really neat to drive around and see them in yards. I think when people see them, it gives a gentle reminder of where our trust really needs to be.”

St. Frances Cabrini parishioner Jean Jones said America has always been a Christian nation.

“But we also must remember that our plans are not God’s plans. With the ups and downs of politics, one thing remains true: if we place our trust in God alone, we will be at peace,” Jones said. “It is good to remind myself of this as I leave the house every day.”